Len Goodman, long-serving 'Dancing with the Stars' judge, dies at 78

Goodman was a mainstay for nearly 30 seasons of the hit show.

Len Goodman, the long-serving head judge of "Dancing with the Stars," has died at 78, his manager told ABC News.

"Len died on Saturday evening surrounded by his family in a hospice in Kent. He has bone cancer. He kept his sense of humour throughout his illness and was a 'true gentleman,'" his manager said in a statement Monday.

Len Goodman poses as he arrives for the "Strictly Come Dancing" photocall at Elstree Studios, London, Sept 3, 2013. Ian West/AP

Goodman, who was also a judge on the British reality competition "Strictly Come Dancing," stepped down as head judge on "Dancing with the Stars" in November 2022.

Len Goodman, ballroom dancing expert and one of the judges on the television series "Dancing with the Stars," poses at the premiere of "Pirates of the Caribbean At World's End" at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, May 19, 2007. Fred Prouser/Reuters

"I've been with the show since it started in 2005 and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show," he said at the time.

He added, "But I've decided I'd like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.