Emmys 2024 live updates: Inside television's biggest night

'Baby Reindeer' creator Richard Gadd wins outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie
Richard Gadd won the Emmy for outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie for "Baby Reindeer."
“Ten years ago, I was down and out, right?” he said in his acceptance speech. “I never ever thought I would get my life together. I never ever thought I would be able to rectify myself or what had happened to me and get myself back on my feet again, and then here I am, just over a decade later, picking up one of the biggest awards in television."
“I don't mean that to sound arrogant," he continued. "I mean it as encouragement for anyone going through a difficult time right now to persevere. I don't know much about this life, I don't know why we're here, none of that. But I do know that nothing lasts forever. And no matter how bad it gets, it always gets better. If you are struggling, keep going. Keep going. And I promise you, things will be OK.”
Other nominees in the category included Charlie Brooker for "Black Mirror," Noah Hawley for "Fargo," Ron Nyswaner for "Fellow Travelers," Issa López for "True Detective: Night Country" and Steven Zaillian for "Ripley."