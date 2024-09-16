Emmys 2024 live updates: Inside television's biggest night

Follow along as shows like "Shōgun" and "The Bear" battle it out.

Last Updated: September 15, 2024, 9:59 PM EDT

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, honoring the best in television, are here.

Heading into the night, "Shōgun" is the most-nominated series of the year, scoring a total of 25 nominations. The historical drama heads into the night already a winner, having picked up 14 wins at the Creative Arts Emmys last weekend.

Other top-nominated series included "The Bear," which has already won seven of its total 23 nominations, and "Only Murders in the Building," which has already won three of its 21 nominations.

The awards show, which is hosted by father-son "Schitt's Creek" co-stars Eugene and Dan Levy, comes eight months after the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, which took place in January after being delayed due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes.

The show kicks off at 8 p.m. ET, airing live on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.

See how the night is unfolding below.

Latest headlines:

Here's how the night is unfolding. All times Eastern.
0 minutes ago

'Baby Reindeer' creator Richard Gadd wins outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Richard Gadd won the Emmy for outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie for "Baby Reindeer."

“Ten years ago, I was down and out, right?” he said in his acceptance speech. “I never ever thought I would get my life together. I never ever thought I would be able to rectify myself or what had happened to me and get myself back on my feet again, and then here I am, just over a decade later, picking up one of the biggest awards in television."

Richard Gadd accepts the Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie award for "Baby Reindeer" at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, Sept. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“I don't mean that to sound arrogant," he continued. "I mean it as encouragement for anyone going through a difficult time right now to persevere. I don't know much about this life, I don't know why we're here, none of that. But I do know that nothing lasts forever. And no matter how bad it gets, it always gets better. If you are struggling, keep going. Keep going. And I promise you, things will be OK.”

Other nominees in the category included Charlie Brooker for "Black Mirror," Noah Hawley for "Fargo," Ron Nyswaner for "Fellow Travelers," Issa López for "True Detective: Night Country" and Steven Zaillian for "Ripley."

3 minutes ago

Ron Howard, Henry Winkler have 'Happy Days' reunion at the 2024 Emmys

"Happy Days" stars Ron Howard and Henry Winkler had an onstage reunion at the 2024 Emmys on Sunday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic sitcom's premiere.

Ron Howard and Henry Winkler speak during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, Sept. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Howard played Richie Cunningham and Winkler played Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli -- aka "The Fonz" -- on the Garry Marshall-created series.

"Happy Days" ran for 11 seasons from 1974 until 1984 and spawned numerous spin-offs, including "Laverne & Shirley," "Mork & Mindy" and "Joanie Loves Chachi," among others.

14 minutes ago

'Slow Horses' wins Emmy for outstanding writing for a drama series

Will Smith won the Emmy for outstanding writing for a drama series for "Slow Horses."

Smith addressed the fact that he shares a name with the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" actor at the top of his acceptance speech.

Will Smith accepts the Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series award for "Slow Horses" during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, Sept. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"First of all, relax. Despite my name, I come in peace," Smith said, referencing the other Will Smith's infamous Oscars slap.

Smith went on to thank his fellow writers and his family.

Other nominees in the category included Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare for "The Crown," Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner for "Fallout," Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover for "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks for "Shōgun" and Kondo and Caillin Puente for "Shōgun."

21 minutes ago

Lamorne Morris wins Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for 'Fargo'

Lamorne Morris won the Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for "Fargo."

Morris thanked his mother in his acceptance speech, calling her his "biggest champion." He also thanked his daughter.

"I told you I would do it, you always doubted me," he said jokingly, referring to his daughter.

Other nominees in the category included Jonathan Bailey ("Fellow Travelers"), Robert Downey Jr. ("The Sympathizer"), Tom Goodman-Hill ("Baby Reindeer"), John Hawkes ("True Detective: Night Country"), Lewis Pullman ("Lessons in Chemistry") and Treat Williams ("Feud: Capote vs. The Swans").

Lamorne Morris accepts the Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series award for "Fargo" at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, Sept. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

