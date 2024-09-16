Emmys 2024 live updates: Inside television's biggest night

Follow along as shows like "Shōgun" and "The Bear" battle it out.

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, honoring the best in television, are here.

Heading into the night, "Shōgun" is the most-nominated series of the year, scoring a total of 25 nominations. The historical drama heads into the night already a winner, having picked up 14 wins at the Creative Arts Emmys last weekend.

Other top-nominated series included "The Bear," which has already won seven of its total 23 nominations, and "Only Murders in the Building," which has already won three of its 21 nominations.

The awards show, which is hosted by father-son "Schitt's Creek" co-stars Eugene and Dan Levy, comes eight months after the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, which took place in January after being delayed due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes.

The show kicks off at 8 p.m. ET, airing live on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.

See how the night is unfolding below.