2023 Grammys recap: Biggest wins, all the star-studded performances and more

See all the biggest winners from the 65th Grammy Awards.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards was a night filled with history-making wins and plenty of epic performances.

All eyes were on the four biggest awards handed out each year: album of the year, record of the year, song of the year and best new artist.

Bonnie Raitt won the award for song of the year for "Just Like That" while Lizzo won record of the year for "About Damn Time." Samara Joy took home best new artist while Harry Styles won the coveted album of the year trophy for "Harry's House."

Beyoncé became the artist with the most Grammys ever during the ceremony, winning four of the nine categories for which she was nominated, bringing her total number of Grammy wins to 32.

Trevor Noah hosted the star-studded show from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Check out a recap of how music's biggest night unfolded below.