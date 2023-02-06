2023 Grammys recap: Biggest wins, all the star-studded performances and more
See all the biggest winners from the 65th Grammy Awards.
The 65th annual Grammy Awards was a night filled with history-making wins and plenty of epic performances.
All eyes were on the four biggest awards handed out each year: album of the year, record of the year, song of the year and best new artist.
Bonnie Raitt won the award for song of the year for "Just Like That" while Lizzo won record of the year for "About Damn Time." Samara Joy took home best new artist while Harry Styles won the coveted album of the year trophy for "Harry's House."
Beyoncé became the artist with the most Grammys ever during the ceremony, winning four of the nine categories for which she was nominated, bringing her total number of Grammy wins to 32.
Trevor Noah hosted the star-studded show from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Check out a recap of how music's biggest night unfolded below.
Latest updates:
- Harry Styles wins album of the year
- Lizzo wins the Grammy for record of the year
- Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott, Salt-N-Pepa, Run DMC, Busta Rhymes and more celebrate 50 years of hip-hop
- Beyoncé makes history, becomes artist with most Grammys ever
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras make history by winning best pop duo/group performance
DJ Khaled closes the show with "God Did" performance
DJ Khaled performed his song "God Did" from his album of the same name to close out the Grammys ceremony.
He was joined by his star-studded collaborators Fridayy, Jay-Z, John Legend, Lil Wayne and Rick Ross.
Harry Styles wins album of the year
Harry Styles won the Grammy award for album of the year for “Harry’s House.”
“I’ve been so inspired by every artist in this category with me. At a lot of different times in my life, I listened to everyone in this category when I’m alone,” Styles said. “And I think on nights like tonight, it’s obviously so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as ‘best’ in music.”
“This is really, really kind,” he added. “I’m so, so grateful. This just doesn’t happen to people like me very often.”
Samara Joy wins best new artist
The 23-year-old singer took home the coveted best new artist Grammy.
“All of you have inspired me because of who you are,” she told fellow artists in the crowd while accepting the award. “You express yourself for exactly who are, authentically. So to be here by just being myself, by just being who I was born as, I'm so thankful.”
Other artists nominated in the category included Anitta, Omar Apollo, DOMi & JD Beck, Muni Long, Latto, Måneskin, Tobe Nwigwe, Molly Tuttle and Wet Leg.
Lizzo wins the Grammy for record of the year
Lizzo took home one of the night’s biggest awards, record of the year, for “About Damn Time.” She dedicated her award to Prince.
“When we lost Prince, I decided to dedicate my life to making positive music,” she shared while accepting the award. “And I was like ‘I don't care if my positivity bother you, what's wrong with you?’”
She continued, “And this was at a time when positive music and feel-good music wasn't mainstream at that point. And I felt very misunderstood … But I stayed true to myself because I wanted to make the world a better place so I had to be that change to make the world a better place.”
She also thanked her supporters during her speech and shared a special dedication Beyoncé. “You changed my life,” she told her.