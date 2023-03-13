2023 Oscars recap: Biggest wins, all the star-studded performances and more

See all the biggest moments from the 95th Academy Awards.

The 95th Academy Awards have come and gone.

On Hollywood's biggest night, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" reigned supreme, winning seven Oscars, the most of any film, including best picture, best director and best original screenplay. It was nominated for 11 Oscars heading into the ceremony.

The film with the next highest number of wins was "All Quiet on the Western Front," with four.

In the acting categories, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh made history as the first Asian woman to win best actress, while Brendan Fraser won best actor for "The Whale."

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" co-stars Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis also won in the supporting actor and actress categories, respectively.

Keep reading to see all the biggest moments from the 2023 Oscars.