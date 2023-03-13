2023 Oscars recap: Biggest wins, all the star-studded performances and more
See all the biggest moments from the 95th Academy Awards.
The 95th Academy Awards have come and gone.
On Hollywood's biggest night, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" reigned supreme, winning seven Oscars, the most of any film, including best picture, best director and best original screenplay. It was nominated for 11 Oscars heading into the ceremony.
The film with the next highest number of wins was "All Quiet on the Western Front," with four.
In the acting categories, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh made history as the first Asian woman to win best actress, while Brendan Fraser won best actor for "The Whale."
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" co-stars Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis also won in the supporting actor and actress categories, respectively.
Keep reading to see all the biggest moments from the 2023 Oscars.
Key moments:
- ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ wins best picture
- Michelle Yeoh wins best actress
- Brendan Fraser wins best actor for his performance in 'The Whale'
- Rihanna performs ‘Lift Me Up’
- Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava perform Oscar-nominated song ‘Naatu Naatu’
- Jamie Lee Curtis wins best supporting actress
- Ke Huy Quan wins best supporting actor
‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ wins best picture
“Everything Everywhere All At Once” won the Academy Award for best picture.
“This award is ours,” producer Jonathan Wang said on behalf of the filmmakers of the movie. “A24 – thank you so much. You saw our weirdness and supported us for a year. That’s incredible.”
Daniel Kwan took the mic after and thanked everyone in the room.
“We’ve said enough tonight,” Kwan added. “Thank you so much to everyone here. You have all inspired me. One of the things I realized growing up is that one of the best things we can do for each other is shelter each other from the chaos of this crazy world. Thank you to the storytellers here who did that for me.”
Other nominees in the category included “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Elvis,” “The Fabelmans,” “Tár,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Triangle of Sadness” and “Women Talking.”
Brendan Fraser wins best actor for his performance in 'The Whale'
Brendan Fraser won the Academy Award for best actor for his performance in "The Whale."
Fraser, appearing visibly shocked and emotional upon accepting his trophy, began by thanking the film's director Darren Aronofsky for throwing him "a creative lifetime and hauling me aboard the good ship 'The Whale.'"
Reflecting on his journey in the entertainment industry, which started 30 years ago, he added, "Things -- they didn't come easily to me, but there was a facility that I didn't appreciate at the time until it stopped."
Other actors nominated in the category included Austin Butler for his performance in "Elvis," Colin Farrell for his performance in "The Banshees of Inisherin," Paul Mescal for his performance in "Aftersun" and Bill Nighy for his performance in "Living."
All were first-time Oscar nominees.
Michelle Yeoh wins best actress
Michelle Yeoh won the Academy Award for best actress for her performance in "Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
“This is proof that dreams ... do come true,” she said during her acceptance speech.
“And ladies, don’t let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime,” she added.
Other actresses nominated in the category included Cate Blanchett for "Tár,” Ana de Armas for "Blonde,” Andrea Riseborough for "To Leslie” and Michelle Williams for "The Fabelmans.”
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert win best director
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert won the Oscar for best director for their film "Everything Everywhere All at Once."
The directors, known collectively as the Daniels, each dedicated their win to their parents.
"Thank you for not squashing my creativity when I was making really disturbing horror films or really perverted comedy films or dressing in drag as a kid, which is a threat to nobody," Scheinert said.
Kwan thanked his father for passing down a love of movies to him and his mother for giving him a "creative heart."
Other directors nominated for the award included Martin McDonagh for "The Banshees of Inisherin," Steven Spielberg for "The Fabelmans," Todd Field for "Tár" and Ruben Östlund for "Triangle of Sadness."