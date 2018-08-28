Louis C.K. performs first stand-up set since admitting to sexual misconduct

Louis C.K. made a surprise appearance at an iconic New York City comedy club over the weekend to perform his first stand-up set since being accused of sexual misconduct last year, The New York Times reported.

Interested in Louis CK? Add Louis CK as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Louis CK news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Comedy Cellar owner Noam Dworman told The Times that the comedian performed at his club, describing him as as "very relaxed."

“It sounded just like he was trying to work out some new material,” Dworman said, adding it was just like any other night over the past decade, where the comedian would just decide to pop in for a few minutes.

While he worked on "typical Louis C.K. stuff" -- material on racism and waitress tips -- there was no mention of the accusations against him. Last year, five women publicly accused the comedian of sexual misconduct, including masturbating in front of them without their consent. He later admitted to each incident in a statement, saying "these stories are true" and wrote that he'd brought "pain to my family, my friends, my children and their mother."

As a result, Louis lost his production deal with FX and canceled the release of "I Love You, Daddy," which he wrote, directed and starred in.

He has kept a low profile ever since until Sunday night.

Despite the audience giving Louis a standing ovation, Dworman said at least one member of the crowd called the club to complain and many voiced their opinions on social media, as well.

"I understand that some people will be upset with me. I care about my customers very much," Dworman said about letting the comedian take the stage. "I didn’t think it was going to happen as soon as it did. I had thought that the first time he’d go on would be in a more controlled environment. But he decided to just rip the Band-Aid off.”

On Twitter, other comedians and writers took to the platform to question the return.

"Why the HELL would the Comedy Cellar allow Louis CK to come back?" one woman wrote. Another added, "many good, well-employed comedians regularly perform at the Comedy Cellar. they all have the power to make it clear that Louis CK's return is not acceptable."