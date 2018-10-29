Matthew McConaughey surprises Houston police, firefighters on First Responders Day

Oct 29, 2018, 10:01 AM ET
PHOTO: Matthew McConaughey takes photos with Houstons Police Department officers during Wild Turkey gives back 2018 with Matthew McConaughey, Oct. 28, 2018, in Houston, Texas.Rick Kern/Getty Images
Matthew McConaughey takes photos with Houston's Police Department officers during Wild Turkey gives back 2018 with Matthew McConaughey, Oct. 28, 2018, in Houston, Texas.

More than a year after Hurricane Harvey struck the Houston area, actor Matthew McConaughey surprised local police and fire departments as a way to give thanks for their service.

The Oscar winner went around delivering tasty lunches and meeting first responders at these facilities. He teamed up with the Wild Turkey Gives Back campaign for the second year in a row.

(MORE: Matthew McConaughey says his biological 'clock was ticking' when he met Camila Alves)

Along the way, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner joined McConaughey as he made the rounds.

In the photos, you can see the "turkey" feast he brought for the men and women at these stations.

PHOTO: Matthew McConaughey and Houstons Mayor Sylvester Turner surprise Houstons Police Department during Wild Turkey gives back 2018, Oct. 28, 2018, in Houston, Texas.Rick Kern/Getty Images
Matthew McConaughey and Houston's Mayor Sylvester Turner surprise Houston's Police Department during Wild Turkey gives back 2018, Oct. 28, 2018, in Houston, Texas.

"Over the past year alone with the hurricanes in Puerto Rico, the Carolinas and Florida and the fires in California, the number of heroic men and women on the front lines of natural disasters is staggering. I am glad to make it to Houston to recognize how important these folks are," the actor said in an official press release from Wild Turkey.

He also shared a video from the Houston Emergency 911 Call Center, praising the staff who are dedicated to helping others when disaster strikes.

And he's raised thousands of dollars for Team Rubicon in the process.

Well, "Alright, alright, alright" indeed!

Comments