Aug 30, 2018, 11:04 AM ET
PHOTO: Robin Williams in the kitchen in a scene from the film "Mrs. Doubtfire," 1993. Play20th Century-Fox/Getty Images
A musical based upon the beloved film, "Mrs. Doubtfire," is coming to Broadway.

The 1993 comedy starring the late Robin Williams will be adapted by the writers behind "Something Rotten" and directed by "Hello Dolly!" director Jerry Zaks, according to Entertainment Weekly.

"Mrs. Doubtfire" tells the story of a struggling actor who disguises himself as a British nanny -- all so he can spend quality time with his three children after losing custody in a divorce from his wife (played by Sally Field).

“Mrs. Doubtfire is such a beloved story, both laugh-out-loud hilarious and extremely moving,” producers Kevin McCollum and Bob Cohen of Fox Stage Productions said in a joint statement released to Entertainment Weekly.

“Getting this team together and crafting Mrs. Doubtfire for the stage has been pure joy. We can’t wait to get into production.”

