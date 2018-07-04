Once you've had your fill of the heat, burgers and fireworks, you can always relax and watch some Netflix this Fourth of July.

The streaming service has plenty of patriotic movies, including "Armageddon," in which Ben Affleck stars as an oil drill operator drafted onto a mission to save Earth from being destroyed by a massive asteroid.

If politics are more your thing, there's Steven Spielberg's "Lincoln," or the documentaries, "Trump: An American Dream," "Bobby Kennedy for President" and "Mitt."

There are celebrations of America's might on the battlefield in "The Battle of Midway," "Full Metal Jacket," "USS Indianapolis" and the Netflix original, "War Machine."

As for family fare, there are plenty of titles to choose from, including recent releases, such as "Moana" and "Despicable Me 3." There are classics, such as "The Little Rascals" and remakes of classics, like Netflix original, "Benji."

Check out the full list of Fourth of July picks below.

Patriotic Titles

"Miracle"

"National Treasure"

"Lincoln"

"The Imitation Game"

"USS Indianapolis"

"Armageddon"

"Full Metal Jacket"

Netflix "War Machine" (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

"Sand Castle" (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

"The Battle of Midway"

"David Cross: Make America Great Again" (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

"Trump: An American Dream (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

"Bobby Kennedy for President" (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

"The Battered Bastards of Baseball"

"Mitt" (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Family & Summer Titles