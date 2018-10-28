'Tis the season to be scared, and Netflix has plenty to offer if scary is your thing.

There are classics like "The Shining" and tons of originals films, including "The Haunting of Hill House" and "The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell." There is stuff for teen viewers like "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" and creepy series such as "Creeped Out" and "Slasher."

If you're only looking for slightly spooky, Netflix has you covered as well. You can catch up on the streamer's hit series "Stranger Things" in preparation for season 3 or catch a few laughs with the original horror-comedy "Little Evil."

Check out some of the offerings below:

Available 10/1/18

The Shining (1980)

Available 10/3/18

Truth or Dare (2017)

Available 10/4/18

Creeped Out (Netflix Original) A modern-day "Are You Afraid of the Dark" meets "Black Mirror" kids anthology series that depicts creepy tales and ends with a lesson. The series is linked together by a masked ‘story collector’ called The Curious who appears in each episode. The Haunting of Molly Hartley (2008)

Available 10/5/18

Malevolent (Netflix Film) Brother and sister team Angela (Florence Pugh) and Jackson (Ben Lloyd-Hughes) prey on the grief stricken and the vulnerable. After they convince the bereaved that Angela has the ability to contact the dead, Mrs. Green (Celia Imrie) summons the pair to her home -- the orphanage that was once stage to a string of murders of young girls -- and Angela grows less and less certain of what's actually real.

Available 10/12/18

Apostle (Netflix Film)

Richardson (Dan Stevens) has returned home, only to learn that his sister is being held for ransom by a religious cult. Determined to get her back, Thomas travels to the idyllic island where he uncovers a secret far more evil than he could have imagined. The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell (Netflix Original)

Wickedly talented baker and artist, Christine McConnell welcomes you into her terrifyingly delicious home to create delectable confections and hauntingly disturbing decor with the help of her colorful collection of creatures. The Haunting of Hill House (Netflix Original) A modern reimagining of Shirley Jackson's iconic novel, "The Haunting of Hill House" explores a group of siblings who, as children, grew up in what would go on to become the most famous haunted house in the country. Now adults, the family must finally confront the ghosts of their past.

Available 10/19/18

Haunted (Netflix Original) From the Executive Producers of "The Purge" franchise and "Lore," "Haunted" gives a chilling glimpse into the first-person accounts from people who have witnessed horrifying, peculiar, extraordinary supernatural events and other unexplained phenomenons that continue to haunt them.

Available 10/26/18

Castlevania: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The year is 1475 in the eastern European village of Lugu. Lisa Tepes, doctor and wife of Dracula, is burned at the stake by the Inquisition for heresy. Insane with rage, Dracula unleashes an army of night creatures to exact revenge and wipe humanity from the face of the Earth. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix Original) A dark reimagination of the Archie comic, following 16 year-old Sabrina as she is beginning her dark education as a sorceress, juggling her half-witch side and her half-human, normal life at Baxter High.

Already Streaming

The Ritual (Netflix Film)

1922 (Netflix Film)

Clinical (Netflix Film)

Ghoul (Netflix Original)

Cargo (Netflix Film)

The Babysitter (Netflix Film)

Before I Wake (Netflix Film)

Gerald’s Game (Netflix Film)

I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House (Netflix Film)

Ravenous (Netflix Film)

Train to Busan (Netflix Film)

Slasher (Netflix Original)

