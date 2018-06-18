Nick Jonas talks 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, hit film 'Jumanji'

Nick Jonas is a nominee at Monday night's MTV Movie & TV Awards, and he's also performing on the show.

Jonas spoke to ABC News and says his nomination for his role in the hit movie "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" is like "a cherry on top" of the whole experience of the exciting evening.

"I feel honored," he said. "I'm nominated alongside my cast mates for [Best] On-Screen Team, and it's great ... it's fun to be recognized for your work."

While he says he doesn't act and sing for the award shows, "when it happens, it's kind of a cherry on top."

"You do it for the art, or the fun of making a project like this," he added.

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," a sequel to the original 1995 film, starred Jonas, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan. It was a massive hit, grossing over $962 million worldwide, and the young actor has some theories about why it did so well.

"It connected with all age groups," he told ABC News. "They had a really good sense of the comedy for the adults but also moments for the kids. There was elements about it that were tipping the hat to the original ... then a really fresh new concept: The body swap worked out great."

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

"I think it was really well-directed, well-executed by the entire cast, and I was very happy to be part of that film," he added.

While he's waiting to hear his name called, Jonas will team up with Mustard to perform his latest single, "Anywhere," during the telecast, which airs tonight at 9 p.m. EST from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles.

Tiffany Haddish, also a nominee, hosts this year's award show.