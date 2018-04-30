It might sound crazy, but it ain’t no lie -- all five members of NSYNC reunited Monday to receive their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick were all on hand to accept the honor, which comes on the heels of the 20th anniversary of the band’s debut U.S. album.

Hundreds of fans crowded Hollywood Boulevard to witness the ceremony, even erupting into a sing-along of the group's hit "Tearin' Up My Heart," with Timberlake's wife, Jessica Biel, joining right in.

Ellen DeGeneres and former "Total Request Live" host Carson Daly presented the group with their star.

"Of course the band is made up of the cute one, the bad boy, the sensitive one, the sexy one ... and Joey," DeGeneres joked during her speech.

Things got a little more sentimental when each of the guys spoke, thanking their fans, their families and each other.

"I don't really think I can put into the words how much the four of you mean to me," Timberlake said, addressing his bandmates. "Just through hard times, through unbelievable times, through times where we were going 'What the ...?!' I just love all of you so much."

Bass took the time to thank his LGBT fans, acknowledging that he didn't have the strength to be out and proud while in NSYNC, but he has the strength today.

Meanwhile, Chasez noted that Tuesday is a day beloved by NSYNC fans everywhere: “In case any of you didn’t know: tomorrow, it's gonna be May!"

The Walk of Fame ceremony marked the first time NSYNC had reunited since the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards. The group went their separate ways in 2002.

Over the weekend, NSYNC debuted the “Dirty Pop-Up” shop in Hollywood. The shop, which is open through May 1, contains the group’s new official merchandise, as well as props, wardrobe, artwork and photography from their 20-year career.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters