NSYNC to reunite for Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony

Mar 21, 2018, 9:55 AM ET
PHOTO: Left to right; JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick of reunited band N Sync pose in the press room of the MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Aug. 25, 2013. Hubert Boesl/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo, FILE
It's the moment that NSYNC fans have been waiting for: The multi-platinum boy band will reunite on April 30 to celebrate its star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

NSYNC's star will be number 2,636 on the legendary walk, and it will be located at 7080 Hollywood Boulevard near the corner of LaBrea. That location also includes the stars for the Backstreet Boys, Boyz II Men, New Kids on the Block and New Edition.

“NSYNC fans have been patiently waiting for their favorite group to set a date and we are announcing the date earlier than usual so they can start making plans to visit Hollywood and see [them]," said Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the U.S. release of NSYNC's debut single, "I Want You Back."

PHOTO: NSYNC performs during the taping of the 2000 MTV Movie Awards held at Sony Pictures in Culver City, June 3, 2000. Ken Hively/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
The star ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. PT and will be streamed live on WalkOfFame.com. There will be a celebrity guest speaker, but that person has not yet been revealed. May we suggest Britney Spears?

