Oscars 2021: Complete winners list

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood are being honored at the 2021 Oscars Sunday.

The show, which kicked off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT live on ABC, is being held at multiple locations this year, including the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Union Station in Los Angeles and international locations via satellite.

The 2021 Oscars show was originally scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 28, but postponed in June 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attendees of the show will be tested "several times" before entering the venues and within 24 hours of the awards show, according to Dr. Anne W. Rimoin, an in-house epidemiologist who advised on proper COVID-19 safety protocols for the 2021 Oscars.

David Fincher's "Mank" leads the nominations with 10 nods.

Following closely behind with six nominations each are Florian Zeller's "The Father," Shaka King's "Judas and the Black Messiah," Lee Isaac Chung's "Minari," Darius Marder's "Sound of Metal," Chloé Zhao's "Nomadland" and Aaron Sorkin's "The Trial of the Chicago 7."

Late actor Chadwick Boseman is also up for the best actor Oscar for his performance in his last film, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

Check out the full winners list, which will be continually updated, below:

Original Screenplay

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Minari"

"Promising Young Woman" - WINNER

"Sound of Metal"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Adapted Screenplay

"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

"The Father" - WINNER

"Nomadland"

"One Night in Miami"

"The White Tiger"

International Feature Film

"Another Round" (Denmark) - WINNER

"Better Days" (Hong Kong)

"Collective" (Romania)

"The Man Who Sold His Skin" (Tunisia)

"Quo Vadis, Aida?" (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah" - WINNER

Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami"

Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal"

Lakeith Stanfield, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Makeup and Hairstyling

"Emma"

"Hillbilly Elegy"

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" - WINNER

"Mank"

"Pinocchio"

Costume Design

"Emma"

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" - WINNER

"Mank"

"Mulan"

"Pinocchio"

Directing

Thomas Vinterberg, "Another Round"

David Fincher, "Mank"

Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"

Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland" - WINNER

Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"

Sound

"Greyhound"

"Mank"

"News of the World"

"Sound of Metal" - WINNER

"Soul"

Live Action Short Film

"Feeling Through"

"The Letter Room"

"The Present"

"Two Distant Strangers" - WINNER

"White Eye"

Animated Short Film

"Burrow"

"Genius Loci"

"If Anything Happens I Love You" - WINNER

"Opera"

"Yes-People"

Animated Feature Film

"Onward"

"Over the Moon"

"A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon"

"Soul" - WINNER

"Wolfwalkers"

Documentary Short

"Colette" - WINNER

"A Concerto Is a Conversation"

"Do Not Split"

"Hunger Ward"

"A Love Song for Latasha"

Documentary Feature

"Collective"

"Crip Camp"

"The Mole Agent"

"My Octopus Teacher"

"Time"

Visual Effects

"Love and Monsters"

"The Midnight Sky"

"Mulan"

"The One and Only Ivan"

"Tenet"

Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"

Olivia Colman, "The Father"

Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"

Youn Yuh-jung, "Minari"

Production Design

"The Father"

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

"Mank"

"News of the World"

"Tenet"

Cinematography

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Mank"

"News of the World"

"Nomadland"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Film Editing

"The Father"

"Nomadland"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Sound of Metal"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Original Song

"Fight for You" ("Judas and the Black Messiah")

"Hear My Voice" ("The Trial of the Chicago 7")

"Husavik" ("Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga")

"Io Si (Seen)" ("The Life Ahead")

"Speak Now" ("One Night in Miami")

Original Score

"Da 5 Bloods"

"Mank"

"Minari"

"News of the World"

"Soul"

Best Picture

"The Father"

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Mank"

"Minari"

"Nomadland"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Sound of Metal"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"

Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"

Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"

Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"

Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"

Gary Oldman, "Mank"

Steven Yeun, "Minari"

