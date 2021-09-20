Princess Beatrice gives birth to baby girl, Queen Elizabeth's 12th great-grandchild

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson gave birth in London.

Queen Elizabeth is now a great-grandmother for the 12th time.

The queen's granddaughter, Princess Beatrice, a daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, gave birth Saturday to a baby girl.

The baby, whose name has not yet been announced, was born at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London.

She weighed 6 pounds and 2 ounces, according to Buckingham Palace.

"The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news," the palace said in a statement. "The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care."

Beatrice, 33, is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

Her sister, Eugenie, welcomed a son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, in February. The two babies are the first grandchildren for Sarah and Andrew, who continues to face intense scrutiny over his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, wed in July 2020 in a private ceremony that was scaled down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mapelli Mozzi is already father to a son from a previous relationship.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement that Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi are "looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf."

Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi's daughter is the fourth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth and the late Prince Philip born this year, including Eugenie's son and Beatrice's daughter.

Zara Tindall, the daughter of Princess Anne, gave birth to her third child, a son, in March.

Duchess Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, the youngest son of Prince Charles, welcomed their second child, a daughter, in June.

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, named their daughter Lilibet, a family nickname for Queen Elizabeth.