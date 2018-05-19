Prince Harry’s royal relatives showed up in force for his wedding to Meghan Markle.

While many recognized Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Duchess Kate, many other members of the extended royal family also made an appearance at today's festivities.

Everyone from his cousins, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, to their mom, Sarah Ferguson, showed up to watch Markle and Harry wed at St. George’s Chapel.

Harry, the sixth in line to the British throne, and Markle are the sixteenth royal couple to get married at Windsor Castle since 1863, according to Buckingham Palace.

Also in attendance were a handful of pint-sized members of the royal family, including Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3.

Here is a roundup of some of the members of Harry's family who attended today's royal wedding:

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip arriving at the wedding today.

Sarah, the Duchess of York, arriving at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arriving at the wedding. Camilla wore an ice pink silk marocain asymmetrical coat dress from designer Anna Valentine and an ice pink feathered Philip Treacy hat.

Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, arrives at the wedding, wearing a dress designed by Gainsbourg. Her hat was designed by Fiona Graham and shoes by Valentino.

Harry's cousin, Princess Beatrice, arrives at the wedding, wearing a Roksanda Viola dress in hand dyed teal silk organza. Her hat was designed by Stephen Jones and shoes by Gianvito Rossi.

Princess Anne arrives at the royal wedding.

Harry's cousin, Zara Phillips, arriving at the wedding.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex attends the wedding with her husband, Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex.

Members of the late Princess Diana's family, including Charles Spencer and Karen Spencer, arrived at today's wedding festivities.

Lady Kitty Spencer arriving at the royal wedding.