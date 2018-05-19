Prince Harry's extended royal family steps out for wedding: Who's who?

May 19, 2018, 11:19 AM ET
Prince Harry’s royal relatives showed up in force for his wedding to Meghan Markle.

While many recognized Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Duchess Kate, many other members of the extended royal family also made an appearance at today's festivities.

Members of the Royal family watch as the happy couple leave after the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, May 19, 2018.

Everyone from his cousins, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, to their mom, Sarah Ferguson, showed up to watch Markle and Harry wed at St. George’s Chapel.

Princess Eugenie, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Princess Beatrice and Princess Anne, Princess Royal (rear) attend the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, May 19, 2018, in Windsor, England.

Harry, the sixth in line to the British throne, and Markle are the sixteenth royal couple to get married at Windsor Castle since 1863, according to Buckingham Palace.

Also in attendance were a handful of pint-sized members of the royal family, including Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3.

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge arrives with the bridesmaids at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, May 19, 2018.

Here is a roundup of some of the members of Harry's family who attended today's royal wedding:

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip arriving at the wedding today.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip arrive at the royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, May 19, 2018.

Sarah, the Duchess of York, arriving at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Sarah, Duchess of York arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Windsor, May 19, 2018.

Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arriving at the wedding. Camilla wore an ice pink silk marocain asymmetrical coat dress from designer Anna Valentine and an ice pink feathered Philip Treacy hat.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Windsor, May 19, 2018.

Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, arrives at the wedding, wearing a dress designed by Gainsbourg. Her hat was designed by Fiona Graham and shoes by Valentino.

Princess Eugenie arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle, May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Harry's cousin, Princess Beatrice, arrives at the wedding, wearing a Roksanda Viola dress in hand dyed teal silk organza. Her hat was designed by Stephen Jones and shoes by Gianvito Rossi.

Princess Beatrice arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle, May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Princess Anne arrives at the royal wedding.

Princess Anne arrives at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Windsor, May 19, 2018.

Harry's cousin, Zara Phillips, arriving at the wedding.

Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall arrive for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, May 19, 2018, in Windsor, England.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex attends the wedding with her husband, Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex.

Prince Edward, Sophie Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn attend the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Ceremony, St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, May 19, 2018.

Members of the late Princess Diana's family, including Charles Spencer and Karen Spencer, arrived at today's wedding festivities.

Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer and Karen Spencer arrive at the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, May 19, 2018, in Windsor, England.

Lady Kitty Spencer arriving at the royal wedding.

Lady Kitty Spencer arrives for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, May 19, 2018.

