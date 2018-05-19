Who is the royal wedding cellist, 19-year-old Sheku Kanneh-Mason?

May 19, 2018, 10:12 AM ET
PHOTO: Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason performs during the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018.PlayABC News
WATCH The best moments from the royal wedding

A young cellist named Sheku Kanneh-Mason impressed guests today, as he performed at the royal wedding ceremony just after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were married.

Interested in Royal Family?

Add Royal Family as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Royal Family news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Royal Family
Add Interest

The 19-year-old, who played with the orchestra during the signing of the register, is also the winner of 2016's BBC Young Musician award, Kensington Palace reports.

One more clip, this time of the ‘Ave Maria’ from the #RoyalWedding.

A post shared by Sheku (@shekukannehmason) on May 19, 2018 at 7:23am PDT

"Last June, Prince Harry saw Sheku play at an event in London in support of the work of Antiguan charity the Halo Foundation," the Palace tweeted.

Kanneh-Mason resides in the United Kingdom and this year, his debut album, "Inspiration," hit number 1 on the U.K. classical chart, according to his Twitter bio.

On my way to the Royal Wedding...

A post shared by Sheku (@shekukannehmason) on May 19, 2018 at 12:20am PDT

Last Month, the musician gushed about how excited he was to perform at Harry and Markle's wedding.

PHOTO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St Georges Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018.Reuters
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018.

"I was bowled over when Ms Markle called me to ask if I would play during the ceremony, and of course I immediately said yes!!!" Kanneh-Mason wrote. "What a privilege. I can’t wait!"

Kannah-Mason grew up one of seven children and is currently a full-time scholarship student at The Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music, according to his website. He began learning the cello when he was 6 years old.

Comments