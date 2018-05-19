Who is the royal wedding cellist, 19-year-old Sheku Kanneh-Mason?

A young cellist named Sheku Kanneh-Mason impressed guests today, as he performed at the royal wedding ceremony just after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were married.

The 19-year-old, who played with the orchestra during the signing of the register, is also the winner of 2016's BBC Young Musician award, Kensington Palace reports.

"Last June, Prince Harry saw Sheku play at an event in London in support of the work of Antiguan charity the Halo Foundation," the Palace tweeted.

During the Signing of the Register @ShekuKM and the Orchestra perform #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/AVpGngrfBv — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018

I’m so excited and honoured to perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. I was bowled over when Ms Markle called me to ask if I would play during the ceremony, and of course I immediately said yes!!! What a privilege. I can’t wait! https://t.co/TU0lyKloCD — Sheku Kanneh-Mason (@ShekuKM) April 24, 2018

Kanneh-Mason resides in the United Kingdom and this year, his debut album, "Inspiration," hit number 1 on the U.K. classical chart, according to his Twitter bio.

On my way to the Royal Wedding... A post shared by Sheku (@shekukannehmason) on May 19, 2018 at 12:20am PDT

Last Month, the musician gushed about how excited he was to perform at Harry and Markle's wedding.

Reuters

19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, winner of 2016 @BBCYoungMus. Last June, Prince Harry saw Sheku play at an event in London in support of the work of Antiguan charity the Halo Foundation. pic.twitter.com/C3QSfcbXJl — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 24, 2018

"I was bowled over when Ms Markle called me to ask if I would play during the ceremony, and of course I immediately said yes!!!" Kanneh-Mason wrote. "What a privilege. I can’t wait!"

Kannah-Mason grew up one of seven children and is currently a full-time scholarship student at The Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music, according to his website. He began learning the cello when he was 6 years old.