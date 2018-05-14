How to have a royal wedding of your own at Walt Disney World

At Walt Disney World Resort, you can be treated like royalty for your own magical wedding!

Interested in Disney? Add Disney as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Disney news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

For over 25 years, Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings has made couple’s dreams come true. More than 45,000 couples have married at Walt Disney World Resort.

"Disney's wedding pavilion is the perfect setting for a fairy tale wedding. So just imagine arriving via Cinderella's coach -- that can be your royal transportation," said Korri McFann Spolar, director of weddings at Disney World.

Nothing makes a bride feel more royal than her bouquet!

"Myrtle has been used since roughly 1840 in all the royal weddings. It stands for hope and love," said Heather Sparby of Disney Event Floral and Gifts.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.