Sarah Paulson says relationship with Holland Taylor is not about 'mommy issues'

Emmy winner and "Ocean's 8" star Sarah Paulson says her relationship with actress Holland Taylor has nothing to do with perceived "mommy issues."

The duo - who have been dating for the better part of three years - are separated by 32 years in age.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images

But just because Paulson is 43 and Taylor is 75, doesn't mean there's any deep-rooted issues, Paulson told the Sunday Times.

"People look at me and Holland and say, ‘Mommy issues’, but I parent her as much as she parents me, so that’s not it," she said.

The famed duo first showed signs of love in 2015, tweeting sweet messages at each other right from the start. The duo complimented each other on their work as much as how beautiful they thought the other was.

In this new interview, Paulson opens up about loving Taylor on so many levels.

"I think a lot of people have a stunted way of looking at older people, it’s a way of distancing themselves from something that they think will not happen to them," she continued. “I have the good fortune of being with someone who is older and wiser than I am.”

Taylor has had similar things to say about Paulson in the past, as well.

"I’m the luckiest person in the world," Taylor said last year on Sandra Bernhard's SiriusXM show.