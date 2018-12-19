Selena Gomez makes rare appearance on social media looking happy and healthy

After taking a social media break over the past few months, Selena Gomez popped up on Instagram on Tuesday looking happy and healthy.

In September, the pop star posted to Instagram that she was "taking a social media break. Again."

"As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given," she wrote.

On Tuesday, Gomez made her first public appearance in weeks, posing for a pic posted by her former "Wizards of Waverly Place" co-star Bailee Madison, along with other friends.

In the pic, the trio of friends are hugging and smiling on what looks like a ski trip.

There were more pictures posted by the group and in them, Gomez is seen goofing around, having a blast.

It's been a rough couple years for Gomez in regards to her health.

In September 2017, Gomez revealed that she had to have a kidney transplant and that her friend, Francia Raisa, was the one who donated an organ to the pop singer. Earlier, Gomez said that she was also living with Lupus.

"I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health," she wrote last year on Instagram.

Gomez’s most recent break from public life makes sense, as she has said time and again that her health and mental well-being are her top priority.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar in March, Gomez admitted that she's wrestled with bouts of "depression and anxiety," something she lives with daily.

"I think it’s a battle I’m gonna have to face for the rest of my life, and I’m okay with that because I know that I’m choosing myself over anything else. I’m starting my year off with that thought. I want to make sure I’m healthy. If that’s good, everything else will fall into place," she added.