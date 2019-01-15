Selena Gomez returned to social media after three months away from Instagram with a message about her well-being on Monday.

Alongside three black and white images of herself, Gomez reflected on her experiences in the last year and expressed appreciation for those who have stood by her side.

"It’s been awhile since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support," she captioned her post.

"Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth," she continued.

"It’s an incredible platform, but in a lot of ways it’s given young people, myself included, a false representation of what’s important," she added. "So, yeah, it’s a complex relationship."

In September 2018, Gomez announced she was going off the social channel to "step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given."

"It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming," she added. "Trust me, it’s not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead."

Last year the singer spoke about how her public Instagram platform has had both positive and negative changes in her life.

"It has given me a voice amid all the noise of people trying to narrate my life for me," she told Harper's Bazaar in March. "So it empowers me in that way because it’s my words and my voice and my truth. The only thing that worries me is how much value people our age place on social media."

She also encouraged her massive fanbase on the platform, 144 million followers, to embrace positivity and spread love.

"Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings," she added in the caption.

However, many of the star's devoted fans spotted a photo of her in December having fun in the snow on her friend, and former "Wizards of Waverly Place" co-star, Bailee Madison's account.

In 2017, Gomez revealed that she had a kidney transplant and spent many months afterwards recovering, out of the spotlight.

She also opened up about her struggles with "depression and anxiety," in 2018.