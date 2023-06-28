Simone Biles set to return to competition for 1st time since Olympics

Biles missed much of the Tokyo Games as she dealt with mental health issues.

Simone Biles is set to return to gymnastics competition for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics.

Biles, a seven-time Olympic medalist and 2016 Olympic individual all-around champion, was announced as a competitor at the U.S. Classic in Chicago on Aug. 4 and 5, according to USA Gymnastics.

The 26-year-old, who has four Olympic gold medals to her name, dealt with mental health problems during the Tokyo Games and dropped out of several competitions. She cheered on her teammates who won team silver.

Biles sat out the individual all-around, vault and floor exercise finals, all of which she qualified for, and later returned for the balance beam final to snag a bronze medal. In doing so, she tied Shannon Miller's record for the most Olympic medals by an American female gymnast.

The announcement of Biles competing in the women's field for the single-day event at the marquee USA Gymnastics event comes nearly one year out from the Paris 2024 Games.

She previously used the Classic as a comeback meet in 2018 following her record-breaking run at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016.

With 25 world championship medals, Biles is the most decorated gymnast in history.

Last year, President Joe Biden awarded Biles with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, making history as the youngest person at 25 to be awarded the nation's highest civilian honor.

During her time away from the sport, Biles married Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens earlier this year.