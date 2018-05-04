New 'Solo' clip released on 'Star Wars' Day

"Star Wars" Day just arrived with a new gift for fans looking forward to the May 25 release of “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

A new clip released today shows the first time Han Solo and Chewbacca come together to pilot the Millennium Falcon as they try to outrun some serious Imperial entanglements.

In the clip, Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) and Qi’ra (Emilia Clarke) are at Falcon’s controls as a frustrated Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) watches from behind. When Han’s call for more power to the rear deflector shields gets a blank look from Qi’ra, Chewie steps in to help.

“Since when do you know how to fly?” Han asks as TIE fighters close in. Chewie barks his answer. “190 years old? You look great!”

Chewbacca and Qu’ira trade places, and the rest is "Star Wars" history.

The scene -- right down to the music -- is a throwback to the groundbreaking visual effects sequence in “The Empire Strikes Back” when Han and crew dodge tumbling asteroids as they try to evade TIE fighters.

Eagle-eared fans will catch a reprise of the asteroid field music that John Williams composed for "Empire," as well as the famous "Star Wars" fanfare as Chewie takes his rightful place in the co-pilot’s seat.

John Powell is the composer on “Solo,” which features a main theme by Williams.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” is directed by Ron Howard. On "Good Morning America" today, Howard revealed to Michael Strahan that when Han and Chewie meet, they don’t necessarily like each other.

