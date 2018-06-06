The much-anticipated trailer for the remake of "A Star Is Born" is out.

Directed by and starring Bradley Cooper, the movie also features Lady Gaga, also known as Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanott, in her big screen debut. Gaga, completely without the glam trappings, plays an aspiring singer/songwriter named Ally, while Cooper plays singer Jackson Maine.

Dave Chappelle, Sam Elliott and Andrew Dice Clay co-star in the movie, which is due to hit theaters Oct. 5.

The trailer begins with Cooper's character singing in front of a huge festival crowd, and then hitting the bottle after. His pal, Noodles, played by Chappelle, tells him, "Y'know, man, in the old days, I always knew you were gonna do something. That you'd be all right. This is the first time I'm worried about you."

Next, we see Jackson discovering Ally singing in a bar, which leads him to ask her if she writes her own songs.

"I don’t sing my own songs. I just don’t feel comfortable," Ally tells him. "Almost every single person has told me they like the way I sounded but they didn’t like the way I look.”

"I think you're beautiful," Jackson replies.

Cue a montage of Jackson giving Ally her big break, and the two falling in love and jet-setting around the world as her star continues to rise. In the end, Ally belts out a song that, according to Entertainment Weekly, is called "The Shallow," co-written by Gaga collaborator Mark Ronson.

EW also reported that the movie's soundtrack will feature more songs written by Ronson, as well as top Nashville producer Dave Cobb, four-time Grammy-winning Americana and alt-country artist Jason Isbell, and Lukas Nelson, bandleader and son of country legend Willie Nelson, with whom Gaga has performed in the past.