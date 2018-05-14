'Superman' star Margot Kidder dead at 69

Margot Kidder, the actress best known for playing the iconic Lois Lane opposite Christopher Reeve in the "Superman" movies, died Sunday in Montana, ABC News has confirmed via the funeral home handling her arrangements and her personal manager. She was 69 years old.

Franzen-Davis Funeral Home wrote on its website, "The actress and activist passed away on Sunday, May 13th, 2018 at her home."

Kidder's manager Camilla Pines added, "I can confirm that Margot passed away peacefully in her sleep."

The cause of her death was also not made public at this time.

Stanley Bielecki Movie Collection/Getty Images, file

Herbert Dorfman/Corbis via Getty Images

Kidder starred in the comic book franchise beginning in 1978 and played the gutsy reporter for almost a decade until 1987's "Superman IV: The Quest for Peace."

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic via Getty Images

The original "Superman," widely considered the best cinematic telling of the character, is set to celebrate it's 40th anniversary later this year on Dec. 15.