'Superman' star Margot Kidder dead at 69

May 14, 2018, 12:44 PM ET
PHOTO: Christopher Reeve as Superman, left, and as Clark Kent, right, with Lois Lane, played by Margot Kidder, in the 1978 film "Superman: The Movie."Bettmann Archive via Getty Images
Christopher Reeve as Superman, left, and as Clark Kent, right, with Lois Lane, played by Margot Kidder, in the 1978 film "Superman: The Movie."

Margot Kidder, the actress best known for playing the iconic Lois Lane opposite Christopher Reeve in the "Superman" movies, died Sunday in Montana, ABC News has confirmed via the funeral home handling her arrangements and her personal manager. She was 69 years old.

Franzen-Davis Funeral Home wrote on its website, "The actress and activist passed away on Sunday, May 13th, 2018 at her home."

Read: Christopher Reeve's Son Matthew Remembers His Iconic Father 10 Years After Death

Related: The Cost Of Creativity: Bipolar Disorder and the Stars

Kidder's manager Camilla Pines added, "I can confirm that Margot passed away peacefully in her sleep."

The cause of her death was also not made public at this time.

PHOTO: Actors Christopher Reeve and Margot Kidder in a scene from the movie Superman, 1978.Stanley Bielecki Movie Collection/Getty Images, file
Actors Christopher Reeve and Margot Kidder in a scene from the movie 'Superman', 1978.

PHOTO: Actress Margot Kidder.Herbert Dorfman/Corbis via Getty Images
Actress Margot Kidder.

Kidder starred in the comic book franchise beginning in 1978 and played the gutsy reporter for almost a decade until 1987's "Superman IV: The Quest for Peace."

PHOTO: File photo of actress Margot Kidder, best known for her role as Lois Lane in Superman, who died May 13, 2018. Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic via Getty Images
File photo of actress Margot Kidder, best known for her role as Lois Lane in "Superman," who died May 13, 2018.

The original "Superman," widely considered the best cinematic telling of the character, is set to celebrate it's 40th anniversary later this year on Dec. 15.

Comments