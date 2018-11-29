Tyra Banks shares what we can expect in 'Life Size 2'

Top model and actor, Tyra Banks, and Lindsay Lohan took over screens in 2000, starring in the popular Disney film, "Life Size."

Eighteen years later, fans of the classic are finally getting the sequel they’ve been waiting for!

"Life Size 2" stars Banks, reprising her signature role as Eve the doll, alongside Francia Raisa, who takes on the role of Grace, who is dealing with a life crisis and in need of Eve’s help.

Banks is also an executive producer.

The film premieres on Sunday, Dec. 2, at 9 p.m. ET on Freeform. Banks recently stopped by "Good Morning America" to discuss everything we can expect from the sequel.

This sequel has been in the works for years

Banks announced the sequel in 2014. "We’ve actually been working on it for five years. There’s been so many scripts and meetings and re-dos. Eve was in San Diego, Eva had 10 accents in one. She was a Swedish person," she told "GMA."

"There was all kinda stuff that we had and finally we settled on one," she said.

Banks said franchise could potentially live on after this film.

"I think definitely there will probably be a future of 'Life Size,'" she told ET. "Whether I’m in it or not, I don’t know. But I do feel that the franchise is definitely massive and we shall see if I’m part of that."

One of Banks' family members served as inspiration for her character

Banks' 2-year-old son, York, actually helped her get into character.

"It was cool because I’m emulating my son this time because he’s so innocent, so I used a lot of my son — his facial expressions. My son is just so expressive, as kids are, so there’s a lot of him in that," she said.

So sweet! @tyrabanks says stepping back into the character Eve 18 years later for #LifeSize2 was so much fun because her son inspired her character's innocence. pic.twitter.com/ELAeWFqq9D — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 29, 2018

The model also said her son is a big fan of what he’s seen so far of the film.

"He’ll see, like, scenes on my phone and I’ll have to kinda look at stuff and make notes and he is transfixed by that when he sees me doing that," Banks told "ET."

"There’s something about the movie where he just, like, gets lost," Banks continued. "And he’s seen me on TV and stuff before and he’s not that impressed. But with this he’s just like, 'Ahhhh, Mommy!' He likes it."

Banks will rap in the sequel

In "Life Size 2,” Banks will sing as her Eve character — and rap!

The actor gave us a sneak peak on "GMA."

She models, she smizes, she acts, she...RAPS? Seriously, is there anything @tyrabanks can't do?! ?? pic.twitter.com/7NKvLECilx — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 29, 2018

Another famous Hollywood movie inspired a character in "Life Size 2"

"Grace is a hot mess!" Banks said of Raisa's character. "I was very inspired by the movie 'Train Wreck' by Amy Schumer. She’s just a mess!"

She continued, "Eve comes and says 'Claim your name, fight them fights. Do you and do great. Stop hiding the pain and get past it.'"

There’s something in the sequel for fans of Lohan

Although Lohan doesn’t star in the film, Banks teased an appearance.

"There is some Lindsay going on in here. Yes, for the people that are as obsessed with Lindsay Lohan as I am," she said.

Banks added, "I feel like she’s a part of this, even though she couldn’t do this sequel, so we made sure that there’s moments in there that you’ll see a little something."

