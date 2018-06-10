Vince Vaughn arrested for suspected DUI

Actor Vince Vaughn was arrested early Sunday for a suspected DUI, police said.

The “Brawl in Block Cell 99” star was arrested at a routine DUI checkpoint in Manhattan Beach, California, just after 1 a.m., police there confirmed to ABC News.

Vaughn, 48, was then booked around 4 a.m. and charged with a misdemeanor. He was held on $5,000 bail and later released.

Vaughn's rep declined to comment "at this time."

The actor's court date to be arraigned is Sunday at 8:30 a.m. local time.

This isn't the first time Vaughn has been arrested.

In 2001, the actor was arrested after a bar fight in Wilmington, North Carolina. Vaughn was there shooting a film, "Domestic Disturbance." It's the same bar fight in which "Boardwalk Empire" star Steve Buscemi was stabbed. Vaughn was charged with assault, but the charges were later dropped.