Vince Vaughn arrested for suspected DUI

Jun 10, 2018, 12:43 PM ET
PHOTO: Vince Vaughn arrives for the Academy Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting awards presentation and live read at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Nov. 2, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Vince Vaughn arrives for the Academy Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting awards presentation and live read at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Nov. 2, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Actor Vince Vaughn was arrested early Sunday for a suspected DUI, police said.

The “Brawl in Block Cell 99” star was arrested at a routine DUI checkpoint in Manhattan Beach, California, just after 1 a.m., police there confirmed to ABC News.

Vaughn, 48, was then booked around 4 a.m. and charged with a misdemeanor. He was held on $5,000 bail and later released.

Vaughn's rep declined to comment "at this time."

PHOTO: Vince Vaughn arrives at the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif.
Vince Vaughn arrives at the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif.

The actor's court date to be arraigned is Sunday at 8:30 a.m. local time.

This isn't the first time Vaughn has been arrested.

In 2001, the actor was arrested after a bar fight in Wilmington, North Carolina. Vaughn was there shooting a film, "Domestic Disturbance." It's the same bar fight in which "Boardwalk Empire" star Steve Buscemi was stabbed. Vaughn was charged with assault, but the charges were later dropped.

