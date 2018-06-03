'Wonder Woman' filmmakers share cryptic hint about sequel: 'WW84'

The sequel to the blockbuster hit "Wonder Woman" isn't due out in theaters until next year, but filmmakers are already sharing hints about what fans can expect.

Director Patty Jenkins and the movie's executive producer Geoff Johns shared a visual on social media that may hint at when the film is set.

The visual read, "WW84," meaning the film could be set in 1984.

Fans may recall that the initial "Wonder Woman" was set in 1917 amid World War I. This time, however, the film will be centered around the Cold War.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sequel, hitting theaters on Nov. 1, 2019, will introduce a new villain -- Cheetah, portrayed by Kristen Wiig.

Jenkins, 46, told "Good Morning America" ahead of the film's release why the character Wonder Woman, played by Gal Gadot, is her muse.

"I think she is the grand, classic superhero, of which there are very few," Jenkins said. "Many of the superheroes stand for different, smaller things. She is a hero, uncomplicated, loving, kind. Also sexy, cool, tough, bada--."

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Jenkins said she believes superheroes like Wonder Woman become the "fantasy embodiment of ourselves."

"For all of us who pretended we were Lynda Carter [who played Wonder Woman in the '70s TV show] running around the playground, you can save the world, you can take out the bad guy and you look like Lynda while you're doing it," she added. "Who doesn't want that?"