What you need to know about the women of 'Ocean's 8'

A new installment in the "Oceans 11" franchise arrives in theaters Friday, and it's just in time for the current #MeToo moment.

"Ocean's 8" updates the classic 1960s "Rat Pack" film, later launched as a franchise in the early aughts by Steven Soderbergh, and puts eight women at the helm of the heist thriller. Led by Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett, the team of thieves set out to steal a $150 million diamond necklace at the year's biggest fashion event -- the Met Gala.

Reviews are mixed. But Peter Travers, host of ABC's "Popcorn," predicts audiences will care less about the plot than its "eight female stars, all consummate scene-stealers, as master thieves in a gender-reversed spin on the all-dude 'Ocean's 11' trilogy."

In his Rolling Stone review, Travers calls it "a smart idea -- not to mention smashing fun."

Before you go, read below for what you need to know about the eight women at the helm of "Ocean's 8."

Sandra Bullock

Bullock plays Debbie Ocean, younger sister to Danny Ocean, famously played by George Clooney in Soderbergh's "Ocean 11" trilogy. She's had five years in prison to plan her latest caper and hits the ground running after leaving the slammer.

Cate Blanchett

Debbie enlists the help of Lou, her partner-in-crime played by Blanchett. Think Brad Pitt from the Soderbergh films. Together, they assemble a team of swindlers for the ages.

Anne Hathaway

Their target is Daphne Kluger, a narcissistic Hollywood actress played by Hathaway. The team's task is to convince Daphne to wear the $150 million Cartier necklace so they can steal it off her neck. The New York Times review calls Hathaway's performance "blissful, slyly political comedy gold."

Mindy Kaling

Kaling plays Amita, a jewelry maker who knows her stones. She creates the decoy necklace the team needs to swap out for the real one.

Rihanna

Rihanna plays Nine Ball, a dreadlocked hacker charged with getting the ladies in and out of the Met without being spotted by security cameras. (Think Don Cheadle.) The Hollywood Reporter commended her for her "impeccable command of the side-eye double take."

Sarah Paulson

Paulson plays Tammy, a suburban mom who deals in stolen goods on the side. She's also Debbie's former partner-in-crime.

Helena Bonham Carter

Bonham Carter stars as Rose Weil, a has-been 1980s fashion designer -- with an Irish accent and money problems -- who's recruited to join the team. To make the con work, they need Rose to dress Daphne for the gala.

Awkwafina

Rapper and actress Nora Lum -- best known by her stage name Awkwafina -- plays Constance, a street hustler and pickpocket. The Hollywood Reporter calls her "the funniest standout by virtue of her homegirl insouciance and wiry physicality."

Finally, look for cameos from "Ocean's 11" stars Matt Damon and Carl Reiner as well as Dakota Fanning, Anna Wintour, Kim Kardashian West, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Olivia Munn, Katie Holmes, Zayn Malik, Zac Posen, Adriana Lima and Serena Williams.