Stefani Chaglar may be young, but she has over 130,000 followers on Instagram.

How did she get so many? Her mom, Alya Chaglar posts photos of her in outfits made to look like the ones celebrities wear on the red carpet.

seasunstefunny|Getty Images

Stefani recreates looks from celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Cardi B, JLo and, of course, Rihanna.

seasunstefunny|Getty Images

Her creative outfits are made from unconventional materials, including paper, cardboard and tin foil.

Sometimes, Stefani will even throw in a little constructive criticism for her favorite celebrities.

“Hi Nicole, I like your dress but I don’t like your bow,” Stefani says in a video to Nicole Kidman.

Stefani, who lives in Antalya, Turkey, isn't just a talented model, she also speaks three languages: Russian, Turkish, and English.

“I love modeling, painting and, most of all, I love life" Stefani told "GMA."