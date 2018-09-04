This 4-year-old girl is Instagram famous for dressing up as her favorite celebs

Sep 4, 2018, 4:32 AM ET
PHOTO: Stefani Chaglar, 4, dresses up as her favorite celebrities.Playseasunstefunny
WATCH This 4-year-old girl dresses up as her favorite celebs

Stefani Chaglar may be young, but she has over 130,000 followers on Instagram.

How did she get so many? Her mom, Alya Chaglar posts photos of her in outfits made to look like the ones celebrities wear on the red carpet.

PHOTO: Stefani Chaglar has dressed up many celebrities including singer Rita Ora, right.seasunstefunny|Getty Images
Stefani Chaglar has dressed up many celebrities including singer Rita Ora, right.

Stefani recreates looks from celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Cardi B, JLo and, of course, Rihanna.

PHOTO: Stefani Chaglar wears this cardboard box dress similar to Zendayas red carpet look.seasunstefunny|Getty Images
Stefani Chaglar wears this cardboard box dress similar to Zendaya's red carpet look.

Her creative outfits are made from unconventional materials, including paper, cardboard and tin foil.

Sometimes, Stefani will even throw in a little constructive criticism for her favorite celebrities.

“Hi Nicole, I like your dress but I don’t like your bow,” Stefani says in a video to Nicole Kidman.

Stefani vs. @nicolekidman ???? #ahstefani

A post shared by SeaSunStefani / Alya Chaglar (@seasunstefunny) on Apr 16, 2018 at 7:46am PDT

Stefani, who lives in Antalya, Turkey, isn't just a talented model, she also speaks three languages: Russian, Turkish, and English.

“I love modeling, painting and, most of all, I love life" Stefani told "GMA."

Comments