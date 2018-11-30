The year of the woman! Game-changers dominate EW's Entertainers of the Year

It's officially the year of the woman!

From the stars of the box office smash "Black Panther" to breakout rapper Cardi B and pop star Ariana Grande, women dominate Entertainment Weekly's picks for Entertainers of the Year.

The magazine salutes the winners in the Dec. 7 issue with four separate covers.

The female stars of "Crazy Rich Asians" -- Gemma Chan, Constance Wu, Michelle Yeoh and Awkwafina -- grace one cover, while Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Angela Bassett of "Black Panther" are featured on another.

Awkwafina has had a monster year. Aside from "Crazy Rich Asians," she's set to star in her own scripted Comedy Central series and hosted "SNL" a few months back.

"Bodak Yellow" rapper and newlywed mom Cardi B gets her own cover, as does "The Assassination of Gianni Versace" star Darren Criss, the only male with a cover.

EW's 2018 Entertainers of the Year: Ariana Grande https://t.co/x8WUKTZVAO pic.twitter.com/CXNu7cRxif — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) November 29, 2018

Others spotlighted in the special issue include "Atlanta" creator and star Donald Glover; "Killing Eve" star Sandra Oh; "The Good Fight" star Christine Baranski; Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga; actress Nicole Kidman; on- and off-screen couple Emily Blunt and John Krasinski and the cast of Netflix's "Queer Eye."

The featured celebs talk to Entertainment Weekly about their 2018 accomplishments and are also the subject of a tribute essay written by a celebrity friend.

EW's 2018 Entertainers of the Year: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper https://t.co/OTEC9dPODF pic.twitter.com/uauMEcsfZD — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) November 29, 2018

All four Entertainers of the Year EW issues are out Friday. You can check out an online preview now.