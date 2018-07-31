Chrissy Teigen reveals her 'mom bod,' plus other times she's kept it real as a parent

Chrissy Teigen fully embraces #momlife and we're loving her for it.

The model, who recently welcomed baby number two with husband John Legend, tweeted a video showing her stretch marks Monday, honoring her self-proclaimed "mom bod."

"I guess these just aren't going to go away," Teigen can be heard saying in the clip.

The star also reminded followers that not everyone has those "killer bodies" that grace our Instagram feeds. She later revealed that she's still "super insecure."

"I’m just happy that I can make anyone else out there feel better about themselves!" she added.

Fans hailed the 32-year-old for accepting her "stripes," with some even sharing their own post-baby body pics in response.

Despite her celeb status, Teigen's often shown her relatable (and hilarious) struggles with mommy-hood. Soon after having baby Miles, she shared an all-too-real Instagram photo of herself sporting postpartum gear: mesh hospital underwear and all.

Teigen's 19 million followers adored her honesty, calling the new mom a "hero."

Mama Teigen also charmed followers when she desperately tried to salvage spilled breast milk with a syringe.

"Spilled my breast milk and this is how important it is in this house," she can be heard saying in the background.

And just last week, parents offered laughs and support to Teigen when she tweeted a confession about hearing other kids cry in public. She was setting off on a long-haul flight with Miles and her toddler daughter, Luna, in tow.

"I truly love hearing other kids cry now because it means it’s not my own," Teigen wrote, later tweeting that she survived a 15-hour flight with the kids. "That’s a better feeling than silence, honestly."

