'Frozen' themed newborn photo shoot has us only thinking about warm hugs

We hope these babies like warm hugs because that's what we want to give them!

Photographer Karen Marie, famous for her photos of newborn babies dressed as Disney characters, is back. And this time, it's a Frozen-themed session of adorableness.

Karen Marie/ Belly Beautiful Portraits

The babies, she said, were "all so good. All the babies slept really well and were as sweet as can be! "

"I love the fact that Frozen is about facing your fears and embracing who you are. It’s magical," she told "Good Morning America."

"The bond between sisters and siblings is special and it’s shown in this movie," she said. "After singing the songs over and over with my daughters and standing in line at the Disney store three hours before the mall opens to get an Elsa gown... I think I’m slightly partial."

