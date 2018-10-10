'Frozen' themed newborn photo shoot has us only thinking about warm hugs

Oct 10, 2018, 12:31 PM ET
PHOTO: Photographer Karen Marie has photographed newborns as "Frozen" characters.PlayKaren Marie/Belly Beautiful Portraits
We hope these babies like warm hugs because that's what we want to give them!

Photographer Karen Marie, famous for her photos of newborn babies dressed as Disney characters, is back. And this time, it's a Frozen-themed session of adorableness.

PHOTO: Photographer Karen Marie has photographed newborns as Frozen: characters.Karen Marie/ Belly Beautiful Portraits
PHOTO: Photographer Karen Marie has photographed newborns as Frozen: characters.Karen Marie/ Belly Beautiful Portraits
PHOTO: Photographer Karen Marie has photographed newborns as Frozen characters.Karen Marie/Belly Beautiful Portraits
PHOTO: Photographer Karen Marie has photographed newborns as Frozen characters.Karen Marie/Belly Beautiful Portraits
The babies, she said, were "all so good. All the babies slept really well and were as sweet as can be! "

PHOTO: Photographer Karen Marie has photographed newborns as Frozen characters.Karen Marie/Belly Beautiful Portraits
PHOTO: Photographer Karen Marie has photographed newborns as Frozen characters.Karen Marie/Belly Beautiful Portraits
PHOTO: Photographer Karen Marie has photographed newborns as Frozen characters.Karen Marie/Belly Beautiful Portraits
"I love the fact that Frozen is about facing your fears and embracing who you are. It’s magical," she told "Good Morning America."

PHOTO: Photographer Karen Marie has photographed newborns as Frozen characters.Karen Marie/Belly Beautiful Portraits
PHOTO: Photographer Karen Marie has photographed newborns as Frozen characters.Karen Marie/Belly Beautiful Portraits
"The bond between sisters and siblings is special and it’s shown in this movie," she said. "After singing the songs over and over with my daughters and standing in line at the Disney store three hours before the mall opens to get an Elsa gown... I think I’m slightly partial."

PHOTO: Photographer Karen Marie has photographed newborns as Frozen characters.Karen Marie/Belly Beautiful Portraits
PHOTO: Photographer Karen Marie has photographed newborns as Frozen characters.Karen Marie/Belly Beautiful Portraits
