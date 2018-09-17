An inspiring 8-year-old with a 3-D-printed prosthetic hand has achieved her personal goal to throw out the first pitch at every major league ballpark.

Hailey Dawson realized her dream on Sunday at Angels Stadium in Anaheim, California--making it the 30th MLB ballpark she needed to accomplish the fete.

"I just completed my 'Journey for 30,' and now it's time just to relax," Hailey told "Good Morning America."

Hailey has Poland syndrome, a rare birth defect. She was born without three fingers on her right hand and uses a special 3-D-printed hand that was developed by engineers at the University of Nevada at Las Vegas (UNLV).

She and her family are now raising money for UNLV to create and donate hands like the one she has.

The young baseball fan even threw the first pitch at Game 4 of the World Series in 2017. She also asks the players to sign her prosthetic.

In 2017, Hailey's mom, Yong Dawson, told ABC News that her 12-year-old son Zach originally suggested the idea.

Twenty-six different MLB teams reached out to Hailey, Dawson said, with a few tweeting out their invitations.

The Atlanta Braves confirmed that Hailey is scheduled to pitch at the team's stadium.

“We have been in touch with Hailey’s mom and are coordinating a date during the 2018 season to host her,” an Atlanta Braves spokeswoman wrote to ABC News. “We can’t wait to show her SunTrust Park and the southern hospitality of Braves Country!”

The Boston Red Sox also tweeted an invitation.

"Looks like we need to get you to Fenway, Hailey!" the Boston Red Sox wrote. "Just DM us with your info and we're in!"

And Hailey just might be a good luck charm. After achieving her goal at Angels Stadium, the Angels won.