LeBron James, son Bronny play 1st game together: What to know about the James kids

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and his son Bronny James made history Oct. 6, becoming the first father and son duo to play in any NBA game together.

Bronny James is a guard with the Lakers, having been selected by the team in the 2024 NBA Draft.

"For a father, it means everything," the NBA legend said Sunday, following the Lakers' preseason game against the Phoenix Suns. "For someone who didn't have that growing up, to be able to have that influence on your kids and have influence on your son, to be able to have moments with your son and then ultimately, to be able to work with your son, I think that's one of the greatest things that a father could ever hope for or wish for."

Bronny James #9 and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers warm up prior to the game against the Phoenix Suns at Acrisure Arena on October 06, 2024 in Palm Springs, California. Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots against Tyus Jones #21 of the Phoenix Suns as teammate LeBron James #23 looks on during the second quarter at Acrisure Arena on October 06, 2024 in Palm Springs, California. Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

When the elder James -- the NBA's leading scorer of all time -- is not on the court, the basketball great and Lakers forward is a proud father of three children, whom he shares with his wife Savannah James.

LeBron James' family recently cheered him on as the U.S. men's basketball team won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics. After Team USA won gold, LeBron James celebrated with Bronny James.

LeBron James of the U.S. high fives his son and Bronny James after defeating France in the men's gold medal basketball game at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Aug. 10, 2024. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Earlier in the Paris Olympics, LeBron James served as a flagbearer for Team USA alongside tennis star Coco Gauff in the Games' Opening Ceremony.

U.S.A. flag bearers Coco Gauff and Lebron James are seen at the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics, July 26, 2024, in Paris. Sina Schuldt/Picture Alliance via Getty Images

The Akron, Ohio, native has said he takes fatherhood seriously, having grown up without his own dad present in his life, and he prioritizes being present with his kids.

Although two of his kids -- sons Bronny and Bryce James -- have followed him onto the basketball court, LeBron James has said he doesn't pressure them to play the team sport.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half at Moda Center, Jan. 22, 2023, in Portland. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

"I've always let them just see if they had a love for [basketball]. Because, at the end of the day, nothing is going to come to fruition if you're just doing it because you feel like it's what your parents are doing. Nah, it's going to fizzle out too fast," he told Sports Illustrated in a 2022 cover interview with his sons.

Get to know the James family below.

Savannah James

Savannah James and NBA player LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers attend a game between the New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

LeBron James and Savannah James first met and started dating as teenagers in Akron, when he was a St. Vincent-St. Mary High School basketball star and she was a softball player for Buchtel High School.

The couple welcomed their first child in 2004 and their second in 2007 before they married in 2013. Their third child, their only daughter, was born in 2014.

Bronny James, LeBron James, Zhuri James, and Bryce James attend the 2023 ESPY Awards, July 12, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bronny James

Bronny James of the USC Trojans handles the ball in the first half of a first-round game against the Washington Huskies during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament. Mar. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Getty Images

The James' eldest child, LeBron Raymone "Bronny" James Jr., is named after his famous father. In an episode of the talk show "The Shop: Uninterrupted," the Lakers star revealed it was his son who changed his first name to Bronny and said he is determined to make a name for himself.

Bronny James was drafted by the Lakers on June 27, becoming the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA draft.

When asked about the pressure he feels following his dad's legendary footsteps into professional basketball, Bronny James said his decision to join the NBA draft wasn't heavily influenced by what his dad does.

Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James pats the back of USC Trojans guard Bronny James before the game against the Long Beach State 49ers in Los Angeles Dec. 10, 2023. Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

"I just want to come in and get my work in and get better every day. I never really had a thought of me going to play with my dad. But that’s always there to take part of, but it wasn’t a main focus of mine," Bronny James said in a July 2 press conference.

In an August 2024 episode of Uninterrupted's "The Shop," LeBron James said he won't be known as "dad" on the basketball court.

"[He] cannot call me dad in the workplace," LeBron James said, according to ESPN. "He got to call me like '2-3' or 'Bron' or, you know, 'GOAT' if he want to. It's up to him. We cannot be running down the court, and he'd be like, 'Dad, push the ball up! Dad, I'm open! Dad, come on!'"

The NBA star continued, "Once we leave out the private facility and the gates close, I could be dad again [and] in the car if we ride together, at home I could be dad."

Bronny James wrapped his freshman season as a guard for the University of Southern California Trojans and according to his official college athletics biography, he also likes to play video games, go snowboarding and play the piano and violin, when he's not on the court.

In July 2023, Bronny James was hospitalized after suffering a cardiac arrest while at a USC basketball practice session. He was later discharged and a family spokesperson revealed the rising basketball star's health scare was likely due to a congenital heart defect.

Bryce James

Bryce James talks to his dad, LeBron James, after the Sierra Canyon vs King Drew boys' basketball game at Sierra Canyon High School, November 16, 2022, in Chatsworth, Calif. Cassy Athena/Getty Images

Like his father and older brother before him, Bryce Maximus James, the second of the James kids, is a basketball player. The 11th grader currently plays for the boys' basketball team at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, California, the same team his brother Bronny played for and which their father sponsors.

In the 2022 "Sports Illustrated" interview, James expressed hope about playing professionally with both of his sons in the future.

"I feel like I could play for quite a while. So it's all up to my body, but more importantly, my mind," James said at the time. "If my mind can stay sharp and fresh and motivated, then the sky's not even a limit for me. I can go beyond that. But we shall see."

Zhuri Nova James

LeBron James, Bryce James, Zhuri James, Savannah James, and Bronny James attend the 2023 ESPY Awards, July 12, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Zhuri is the youngest of the James children and was born in 2014.

James celebrated his daughter's birthday in an October tribute post, calling her his "princess."

"Happy Bday My Princess 👸🏾 Z!! Love you ♾️ and more!!!" the doting dad wrote in the caption.

Throughout the 2024 Paris Olympics, LeBron James was spotted alongside his wife and daughter, Zhuri, watching other athletes compete.

LeBron James of the U.S. sits with his daughter, Zhuri Nova James and wife Savannah James while watching the women's gold medal game, at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Aug. 11, 2024. Daniela Porcelli/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Zhuri has her own YouTube channel with over 200,000 subscribers.