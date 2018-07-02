LA celebrities welcome LeBron James to the Los Angeles Lakers

Jul 2, 2018, 11:32 AM ET
PHOTO: LeBron James reacts in the second half against the Boston Celtics during Game Seven of the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 27, 2018, in Boston.PlayMaddie Meyer/Getty Images
WATCH LeBron James signs deal with LA Lakers

LeBron James is trading in his hometown jersey and will trek to Los Angeles.

The all-star player is leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers to head to the Lakers for the 2018-2019 NBA season, his agency announced.

"LeBron James, four time NBA MVP, three time NBA finals MVP, fourteen time NBA All Star, and two time Olympic gold medalist had agreed to a four year, $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers," his agency Klutch Sports announced Sunday via Twitter.

This is James' third team in eight years. He spent four seasons with the Miami Heat before returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014. Last week, he became a free agent after declining a $35.6 million contract option from the Cleveland Cavaliers for next season, according to ESPN.

PHOTO: Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James, left, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Los Angeles.Mark J. Terrill/AP, FILE
Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James, left, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Los Angeles.

It wasn't long before the city of Los Angeles, along with many favorite celebrities, started celebrating on social media to welcome James, 33, to the city and the Lakers.

Even Kobe Bryant, who spent his entire 20-year NBA career with the Lakers, saluted James.

"Welcome to the family @KingJames," he wrote on Twitter, along with crediting Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and owner Jeanie Buss for the NBA-shifting move.

Here's who else congratulated James on his next career move:

