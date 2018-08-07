Rachel Platten is issuing a pregnancy PSA by reminding others to zip it when it comes to pointing out body flaws on a mama-to-be.

The "Fight Song" singer recently posted on Instagram that she was in tears after someone passed judgment on her pregnancy bod.

"hi so yesterday an (excited) acquaintance told me 'wow your hips and butt look way bigger! So cool!'...then I cried for 30 minutes. Because ive also noticed my body changing because DUH I’m making a human but I’m like “oh I’m being hard on myself no one can tell,” she wrote.

Platten admitted the remark "stung so bad."

Platten soon realized her experience was quite common.

"When I was pregnant years ago, a woman said from the back I looked like I was having twins! Nope. Just one," one woman commented.

Another let Platten know that she could relate to the struggle. "My MIL told me I was huge at my baby shower," she wrote. "I almost did not attend."

A mom-to-be said, "Preach!...I’m 30 weeks pregnant and some old guy on the train to work the other day says “You’re big! Must be hard being so pregnant in the summer.” Thanks dude, just what I needed and wanted to hear."

"Love you, Queen!" another said. "Be proud of the skin you’re in!"

On July 25, Platten announced that she and her husband, Kevin Lazan, were expecting their first child.

Platten delighted her fans with a belly shot and a caption describing the challenges she faced during her first few months of pregnancy.

From "exhaustion" and "constant sickness," Platten said she wanted to be honest in reporting the symptoms that "no one wants to really talk about" but also didn't want to appear "ungrateful" for the pregnancy.

"We can hold both love and wonder and aw and joy, but also frustration and sickness and fear and darker stuff too and it’s normal!" she wrote. "I love you all so much, and I promise to continue to share as much of this process with you as I can."