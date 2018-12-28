Cheers to these champagne cupcakes that bring the bubbly to your New Year's Eve

Dec 28, 2018, 1:25 PM ET
Sprinkles limited-edition champagne cupcakes are topped with champagne buttercream and dusted with gold sugar.

Have your champagne and eat it too with these festive New Year's Eve cupcakes!

Thanks to Sprinkles Cupcakes people can toast at midnight this year without dirtying a glass and still ring in a sweet 2019.

The limited-edition (almost) too-pretty-to-eat champagne cupcakes are topped with champagne buttercream and dusted with gold sanding sugar.

Sprinkles limited-edition champagne cupcakes are topped with champagne buttercream and dusted with gold sugar.

The beautiful confections even fizz when you take a bite, thanks to the PopRocks candy hidden inside.

In addition to the standard size, Sprinkles has adorable mini cupcake samplers available in packs of three; each one is adorned with a festive black bow tie, gold star and a Happy 2019 candy button!

Sprinkles is taking orders for these bubbly inspired treats through Jan. 1, so don't miss out.

Sprinkles limited-edition mini champagne cupcakes with champagne buttercream and dusted with gold sugar and topped with festive New Year's sugar candies.

A New Year's Eve one dozen box includes four flavors -- red velvet, black and white, champagne and vanilla.

The cupcakes are available in bakeries and online as well as at specialty locations like Downtown Disney and Disney Springs.

