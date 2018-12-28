Have your champagne and eat it too with these festive New Year's Eve cupcakes!

Thanks to Sprinkles Cupcakes people can toast at midnight this year without dirtying a glass and still ring in a sweet 2019.

The limited-edition (almost) too-pretty-to-eat champagne cupcakes are topped with champagne buttercream and dusted with gold sanding sugar.

The beautiful confections even fizz when you take a bite, thanks to the PopRocks candy hidden inside.

In addition to the standard size, Sprinkles has adorable mini cupcake samplers available in packs of three; each one is adorned with a festive black bow tie, gold star and a Happy 2019 candy button!

Sprinkles is taking orders for these bubbly inspired treats through Jan. 1, so don't miss out.

A New Year's Eve one dozen box includes four flavors -- red velvet, black and white, champagne and vanilla.

The cupcakes are available in bakeries and online as well as at specialty locations like Downtown Disney and Disney Springs.