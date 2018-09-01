Perfect recipes to grill this Labor Day

Summer may be coming to a close but it's still grilling season, so grab a bag of charcoal or fire up the gas grill and get cooking this Labor Day weekend!

Fill your grill with everything from appetizers to desserts and enjoy a flavorful feast in no time. Check out the full recipes below.

Appetizers

Andrew Zimmern's charred eggplant dip

Ingredients:

1 serrano pepper

3 eggplants, about 2 1/2 pounds

2 tablespoons olive oil, plus a drizzle for garnish

4 garlic cloves, peeled and smashed

1/4 cup onion, minced

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon ground coriander seed

1 teaspoon cumin

Pinch of cinnamon

Pinch of cardamom

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

1 cup fresh tomato puree

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon parsley, chopped for garnish

Flatbread, for serving

Instructions:

Light a chimney full of natural hardwood charcoal. When it’s white hot, dump into the bottom of a charcoal grill. Tap the coals lightly to get rid of some of the ash.

Place the Serrano pepper and eggplants directly on the charcoal. Cook the pepper for about 2 minutes per side, until charred all over. Cook the eggplant for about 10 minutes per side, until completely blackened and eggplants are soft. Remove the vegetables from the coals and set aside to cool.



In a large saucepan over medium heat, add the olive oil, garlic and onion. Cook for 2 minutes, and then add the cayenne, coriander and cumin.



Chop the Serrano pepper and add it to the pan. Peel the eggplants, coarsely chop and then add to the pan. Sprinkle in a pinch of cinnamon and cardamom and half the cilantro (reserve the rest for garnish).



Cook for a couple minutes and then stir in the tomato puree and lime juice. Bring to a simmer and cook for 10 to 12 minutes, until thickened and liquid has evaporated. You can serve it as a warm appetizer, at room temperature or as a chilled dip. When ready to serve, garnish with parsley, reserved cilantro and a drizzle of olive oil.



Serve with toasted flatbread.

Recipe reprinted courtesy of Andrew Zimmern.

Main Dish

Alex Guarnaschelli's grilled hanger steak with salsa verde

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons Canola oil

One 2-pound piece of hanger steak, trimmed of any sinew

1/2 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley

6 medium Brussels sprouts, minced

1 tablespoon capers, coarsely chopped

1 large clove garlic, minced

1 tablespoon Dijon (smooth) mustard

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes



Directions:

Preheat and clean the grill.

To make the salsa verde: In a large bowl, mix the parsley, Brussels sprouts, capers, garlic, mustard, vinegar, and olive oil with a generous pinch of salt and the red pepper flakes. Whisk to blend. Add the vinegar, lemon juice and olive oil.

Whisk to blend. Taste for seasoning.

Note: This salsa can be made the day before and left overnight to “rest” so the flavors meld together before serving.

Season the steak salt and use a pair of metal tongs to gingerly place the steak on the hot grill. Cook over high heat, 3-4 minutes, without moving. Rotate the steak halfway and cook an additional two to three minutes. Turn the steak over and cook for an additional 3-5 minutes, longer if you want more cooked steak. Remove the steak and allow it to “rest” on a flat surface, 10 minutes. I count 8-10 minutes for medium rare, depending on thickness.

Slice the steak and arrange on a platter with the salsa on top.



Adam Richman's beer-braised bratwurst sandwich

Ingredients:

Slaw:

1 pound green cabbage, shredded

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 tablespoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon celery seed

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

Brats:

4 bratwurst links

1 onion, sliced

2 12-ounce bottles of beer

4 hoagie rolls, toasted

Spicy mustard to taste (optional)

Instructions:

Combine the cabbage, sugar, salt, and celery seed in a colander set over a bowl. Let stand for at least 1 hour and up to 4 hours to let the cabbage fully wilt and release its juices

Transfer the wilted cabbage to a clean bowl (discard any remaining liquid). Add the oil and vinegar and toss to coat. Season with pepper to taste.

Put the brats and the onion in a large Dutch oven and cover with the beer. Place over high heat and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to simmer and cook until the brats are fully cooked, about 20 minutes.

Stuff the toasted rolls with the brats and onions. Top with the cabbage slaw and some spicy mustard, if using, and serve.

Put the brats and the onion in a large pot and cover with the beer. Place directly on the grill, over high heat and bring to a boil.

Remove brats from the beer and onion bath and place directly on the grill, grilling until full cooked.

Tip:

If you prefer to keep the sausage moist and juicy, transfer the brats from the pot to a cast iron pan on the grill and cook until fully cooked.

Recipe reprinted courtesy of Adam Richman.



Dessert

Dan Churchill's blistered peaches with honey

