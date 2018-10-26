A dessert company in London is putting a new spin on the cookie dough trend.

"MyCookieDough" specializes in soft baked cookie dough creations that are as delicious as they are ooey and gooey.

"They're very different to a regular cookie," co-founder Angie Gewargis explained.

"It's not like a crunchy cookie ... [or a] raw cookie. It's somewhere in between where it's so soft and gooey you have to actually eat it with a spoon."

Unlike regular cookie dough, the desserts here are safe to eat because they're made without raw eggs.

Each "dough" is made-to-order and baked fresh in the oven and served warm with ice cream. Customers can order either a "classic" cookie dough option, with flavors like original milk chocolate, cinnamon bun, triple chocolate brownie, and more.

Those feeling adventurous should opt for one of MyCookieDough's "Stacks," which are layers of cookie dough, topped with even more sweets and paired with a double serving of ice cream!

Lesley Hauler/ABC News

One of the most popular and indulgent items on the menu is the "Movie Night" stack, which consists of chocolate chip cookie dough and red velvet cookie dough, topped with Nutella, toffee popcorn, pretzels and M&M's.

The confectionary has endless options to satisfy any sweet tooth.

If baked cookie dough isn't your thing, you can order a specially-crafted milkshake that's blended with their cookie dough or a "cloud," which is one of their sundaes that is served with cotton candy.

The results are so sinfully decadent, the desserts often go viral on social media! Even though MyCookieDough is currently based in England, the company is quickly growing and hoping to go international sooner rather than later.

"We think our product is really something unique and we want to bring it to American markets so everyone can enjoy the concept," said Gewargis.