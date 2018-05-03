Ultimate guacamole recipes just in time for Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo is just around the corner so whether you're heading to a friend's place or throwing a fiesta of your own, it's time to break out the tortilla chips, salsa and, of course, guacamole!

Rather than picking up a tub of the premade side, instead try your hand at making the Mexican classic at home with one of the delicious recipes below for perfect guacamole. Whether you want traditional, spicy or something with a fresh twist these recipes are sure to keep your Cinco de Mayo party guac-ing all night long.

Tomatillo Guacamole

Genius Kitchen.

Ingredients

-- 6 - 8 tomatillos, husked and coarsely chopped (about 8 ounces)

-- 3/4 cup coarsely chopped fresh cilantro leaves

-- 1 avocado, halved, pitted, peeled and diced

-- 1/2 onion, coarsely chopped

-- 1/2 jalapeno, coarsely chopped with seeds

-- 2 garlic cloves, smashed and quartered

-- 1 lime, juice of

-- 1 teaspoon ground cumin

-- 1 teaspoon salt



Directions

Add the tomatillos, cilantro, avocado, onion, jalapeno, garlic, lime juice, cumin, and salt in a food processor or blender.

Pulse until combined.

Recipe reprinted with permission from Genius Kitchen.

El Toro Blanco chef Ivy Stark's Guacamole 3 ways

Recreate chef Stark's signature flavors with this step-by-step guacamole recipe here.

Don't forget her two tips: Make sure you have ripe avocados and grind your chili and onions together to create a paste for additional flavor.

Ultimate Guacamole

Genius Kitchen

Ingredients

-- 5 extra-large very ripe soft avocados or 10 regular size very ripe soft avocados

-- 1/2 cup finely diced Roma tomatoes

-- 1/4 cup finely chopped cilantro

-- 1/8 cup finely diced white onion

-- 4 finely chopped fresh jalapeno peppers

-- 2 fresh limes

-- salt, to taste



Directions

Peel all the avocados, cut them in half, and remove the large seed in each one.

Place them all in a large bowl and mash with fork or potato masher until creamy (there will still be some small chunks).

Add all of the tomato, onion, cilantro, and jalapeno. Stir until well blended.

Cut each lime in half and squeeze all of their juices into the mixture. Stir well.

Add salt to taste.

Remember, this is usually eaten on salty tortilla chips, so do not overdo the salting!

Will keep for about one week when tightly covered and kept in the refrigerator.

Recipe reprinted with permission from Genius Kitchen user AZRoxy63.