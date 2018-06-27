Former "Bachelor" star Sean Lowe knows how special having a beloved animal in your life can be. Lowe, his wife Catherine and their two children are puppy parents to their dog, Ellie.

After seeing how families can be separated and possibly even lose their pets during natural disasters like Hurricane Harvey, Lowe partnered with the Banfield Foundation to create a public service announcement to educate pet owners on ways they can be prepared in case an event like a hurricane strikes their area.

But Lowe also wanted to have a little fun with "GMA," educating unsuspecting dog owners in New York City by approaching them with a rose, a treat for their dog and a pet disaster preparedness kit on what we like to call "The Barkelor."

To say New Yorkers were surprised to see Lowe would be an understatement to say the least. But they were grateful for the valuable information and their dogs were pretty happy, too!

