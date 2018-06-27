'Bachelor' star Sean Lowe hosts 'The Barkelor'; surprises dog owners with treats, a rose and more

Jun 26, 2018, 4:16 PM ET
PHOTO: Sean Lowe had a little fun with "GMA," educating unsuspecting dog owners in New York by approaching them with a rose, a treat for their dog and a pet disaster preparedness kit on what we like to call "The Barkelor."PlayGood Morning America
Former "Bachelor" star Sean Lowe knows how special having a beloved animal in your life can be. Lowe, his wife Catherine and their two children are puppy parents to their dog, Ellie.

After seeing how families can be separated and possibly even lose their pets during natural disasters like Hurricane Harvey, Lowe partnered with the Banfield Foundation to create a public service announcement to educate pet owners on ways they can be prepared in case an event like a hurricane strikes their area.

(MORE: Chrissy Teigen: Advice to my younger self and my kids)

(MORE: 'Bachelor' Star Sean Lowe Says Goodbye to Beloved Dog)

But Lowe also wanted to have a little fun with "GMA," educating unsuspecting dog owners in New York City by approaching them with a rose, a treat for their dog and a pet disaster preparedness kit on what we like to call "The Barkelor."

Kinda sweet in real life. Kinda disgusting in slow motion.

A post shared by Sean Lowe (@seanloweksu) on Jun 12, 2018 at 7:07am PDT

To say New Yorkers were surprised to see Lowe would be an understatement to say the least. But they were grateful for the valuable information and their dogs were pretty happy, too!

