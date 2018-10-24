Wow your trick-or-treaters this Halloween with this mystical, unicorn pumpkin design.
"Good Morning America" worked with author, caterer and event planner Mary Giuliani to pull off the no-carve creation.
Here's how to do it:
What you need:
A white pumpkin, or a pumpkin you can paint white
Hot glue gun
White, pink and black felt
Faux gold leaves from craft store
Mini artificial flowers
Scissors
Pink paint
Small paintbrush
Gold glitter cardstock
Directions:
Glue leaves on flowers on top of pumpkin.
For the ears
Cut small, semi-pointed ear shapes out of the white and pink felt
Hot glue the pink felt onto the white and pinch the bottom, securing with more hot glue
Glue ears on top of the pumpkin
For the horn
Roll glitter cardstock into a cone
Cut to desired size
Glue horn to the top of the pumpkin
Paste flowers on the horn if you wish
For the unicorn's face
Squeeze a little paint onto a plate and paint on the nose
Cut lashes from the black felt
Paste lashes onto the eye area