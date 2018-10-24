Wow your trick-or-treaters this Halloween with this mystical, unicorn pumpkin design.

"Good Morning America" worked with author, caterer and event planner Mary Giuliani to pull off the no-carve creation.

Here's how to do it:



What you need:

A white pumpkin, or a pumpkin you can paint whiteHot glue gunWhite, pink and black feltFaux gold leaves from craft storeMini artificial flowersScissorsPink paintSmall paintbrushGold glitter cardstock

GMA

Directions:

Glue leaves on flowers on top of pumpkin.



For the ears

Cut small, semi-pointed ear shapes out of the white and pink felt

Hot glue the pink felt onto the white and pinch the bottom, securing with more hot glue

Glue ears on top of the pumpkin



GMA

For the horn

Roll glitter cardstock into a cone

Cut to desired size

Glue horn to the top of the pumpkin

Paste flowers on the horn if you wish



For the unicorn's face

Squeeze a little paint onto a plate and paint on the nose

Cut lashes from the black felt

Paste lashes onto the eye area

