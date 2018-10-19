Ditch the carving tools and dazzle your trick-or-treaters this Halloween with these pretty, no-carve pumpkins.

"Good Morning America" worked with author, caterer and event planner Mary Giuliani to pull off three creations.

Here's how to do it.

Play with pastels

What you need:

Matte paint in pastel-y shades. We chose lavender, sage and power pink and blue.

Paint sponges.



ABC News

How-to:

Mix white paint with pastel paint to achieve a lighter color.

Coat pumpkins and gords in paint holding the stem down.

Set to dry.



ABC News

Tip:

Paint more than one coat after drying for maximum coverage.



Gourd-geous gems

What you need:

Metallic paints.

Paint sponges.

Add rhinestones.



ABC News

ABC News

How-to:

Paint pumpkin with silver or bronze paint.

Let dry.

Add some bling.



ABC News

Tip:

Try adhesive rhinestones to avoid gluing.



All that glitters

What you need:

Masking tape.

Mod Podge or glue.

Glitter (any color of your choice).

Circle paint sponge.



ABC News

ABC News

How-to:

For stripes-

Tape vertical stripes on pumpkin.

Paint Mod Podge or glue onto opposite sides of the tape.

Add lots of glitter.

Peel off tape.



ABC News

For dots-

Paint dots of glue onto pumpkin using the circle paint sponge.

Add more glitter.



ABC News

Tip: Work with glitter last. Sparkles may be the most fun, but they're the messiest.

ABC News

Follow Mary on her Instagram pages here: @mary_giuliani, @mgcevents