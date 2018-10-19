Halloween how-to: 3 easy DIY pumpkins to glam up your front porch

Oct 19, 2018, 4:12 AM ET
PHOTO: "Good Morning America" worked with a crafter to create DIY pumpkin ideas to glam up your front porch this Halloween. PlayABC News
WATCH Go glam with these 3 easy DIY pumpkin ideas

Ditch the carving tools and dazzle your trick-or-treaters this Halloween with these pretty, no-carve pumpkins.

"Good Morning America" worked with author, caterer and event planner Mary Giuliani to pull off three creations.

Here's how to do it.

Play with pastels

What you need:
Matte paint in pastel-y shades. We chose lavender, sage and power pink and blue.
Paint sponges.

PHOTO: Glam pumpkins make for simple, no-carve pumpkin creations.ABC News
Glam pumpkins make for simple, no-carve pumpkin creations.

How-to:
Mix white paint with pastel paint to achieve a lighter color.
Coat pumpkins and gords in paint holding the stem down.
Set to dry.

PHOTO: Good Morning America worked with a crafter to create simple, glam, DIY pumpkins for Halloween.ABC News
"Good Morning America" worked with a crafter to create simple, glam, DIY pumpkins for Halloween.

Tip:
Paint more than one coat after drying for maximum coverage.

Gourd-geous gems

What you need:
Metallic paints.
Paint sponges.
Add rhinestones.

PHOTO: Dazzle your trick-or-treaters this Halloween with pretty, no-carve pumpkin creations.ABC News
Dazzle your trick-or-treaters this Halloween with pretty, no-carve pumpkin creations.

PHOTO: These simple pumpkin tutorials will glam up your front porch this Halloween.ABC News
These simple pumpkin tutorials will glam up your front porch this Halloween.

How-to:
Paint pumpkin with silver or bronze paint.
Let dry.
Add some bling.

PHOTO: Good Morning America created simple glam pumpkins for the Halloween season.ABC News
"Good Morning America" created simple glam pumpkins for the Halloween season.

Tip:
Try adhesive rhinestones to avoid gluing.

All that glitters

What you need:
Masking tape.
Mod Podge or glue.
Glitter (any color of your choice).
Circle paint sponge.

PHOTO: Good Morning America worked with a crafter to create glitter, pastel and metallic pumpkins for Halloween. ABC News
"Good Morning America" worked with a crafter to create glitter, pastel and metallic pumpkins for Halloween.

PHOTO: Ditch the carving tools this Halloween with pretty, no-carve pumpkin creations.ABC News
Ditch the carving tools this Halloween with pretty, no-carve pumpkin creations.

How-to:
For stripes-
Tape vertical stripes on pumpkin.
Paint Mod Podge or glue onto opposite sides of the tape.
Add lots of glitter.
Peel off tape.

PHOTO: Good Morning America worked with a crafter to create three, easy DIY pumpkin ideas.ABC News
"Good Morning America" worked with a crafter to create three, easy DIY pumpkin ideas.

For dots-
Paint dots of glue onto pumpkin using the circle paint sponge.
Add more glitter.

PHOTO: Ditch the carving tools and dazzle your trick-or-treaters this Halloween with pretty, no-carve pumpkin creations.ABC News
Ditch the carving tools and dazzle your trick-or-treaters this Halloween with pretty, no-carve pumpkin creations.

Tip: Work with glitter last. Sparkles may be the most fun, but they're the messiest.

PHOTO: Good Morning America worked with a crafter to create DIY pumpkin ideas to glam up your front porch this Halloween. ABC News
"Good Morning America" worked with a crafter to create DIY pumpkin ideas to glam up your front porch this Halloween.

Follow Mary on her Instagram pages here: @mary_giuliani, @mgcevents

Comments