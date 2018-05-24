It's a dream come true.

A new public art installation in Brooklyn lets you experience your dreams in real life -- and then snap photos to share with your friends social media followers.

“It is a tactile experience that takes people through different stages of dreaming," Dream Machine founder an creative director Paige Solomon told ABC News. "It’s super visual. It’s really fun. There’s little treats hidden throughout. It’s a way to connect with the world through your phone.”

Touching and taking photos is highly encouraged in all of the nine rooms featured in the exhibit:

Falling through the clouds

Bubbles

Black and white

Laundry room

Infinity room

Underwater ball pit

Rainbow hallway

Planting your dreams

Waking up

ABC News

Solomon says the experience caters to millennials and their social feeds.

“It is specifically designed to fuel your social sharing and media,” she said. “I just knew that it had to feel really good when you were inside but also work really well on social and I think we’ve done a really good job of that.”

If you haven’t gotten the chance to visit yet, don't sweat it -- the exhibit, which costs $38, is in Brooklyn until July 29.

ABC News

“What I hope everyone takes away from Dream Machine is that no dream is too small or too big, really if you believe in yourself and work really hard you can make your dreams happen.”

Dream on!