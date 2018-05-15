It's the new "the dress": A four-second audio clip has triggered a heated debate on the internet.

In the viral clip, a robotic voice says a single word that has divided the online community, as some people swear they hear "yanny" while others can only hear "laurel."

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018

Moreover, some people have added to the confusion by somehow saying they can hear both.

you can hear both when you adjust the bass levels: pic.twitter.com/22boppUJS1 — Earth Vessel Quotes (@earthvessquotes) May 15, 2018

Does anyone hear both yanny and laurel? pic.twitter.com/lSxgohjt81 — Jynjo (@jynjo) May 15, 2018

When you hear yanny AND laurel: pic.twitter.com/YzJePDmx4Y — Nerdist (@nerdist) May 15, 2018

Most people trace the origins of the audio clip, which picked up a lot of steam on Twitter this afternoon, following a Reddit post from over the weekend by user RolandCamry. The redditer did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Organizations including the National Public Radio have weighed in on the debate, saying on Twitter, whichever team you are on, "We're just happy you're listening to audio on the internet."

Whether you’re Team Yanny or Team Laurel, we’re just happy you’re listening to audio on the Internet. https://t.co/HkCbDGifpW — NPR (@NPR) May 15, 2018

LIKE if you hear “Yanny.” RT if you hear “Laurel.” pic.twitter.com/tmjls5Gub2 — TLN (@LacrosseNetwork) May 15, 2018

Interesting how everyone’s perception of reality is different, makes you wonder what else we all hear differently... — bailey middle (@baileymiddleto3) May 15, 2018

The clip comes a few years after a black-and-blue or white-and-gold dress divided friendships online.

dpa via AP Images

Many have turned to social media to voice their distress, opinions and madness at the debate that is tearing apart the internet.

Laurel in the streets, Yanny in the sheets — Russell Steinberg (@Russ_Steinberg) May 15, 2018

so apparently I’m crazy because I hear YANNY and cannot even slightly hear LAUREL! — cat (@catrific) May 15, 2018

THERE IS NO YANNY, ONLY LAUREL pic.twitter.com/Fg8ttXL8m1 — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) May 15, 2018