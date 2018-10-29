Kick off the holiday season with some DIY crafts!

Tory Johnson has a special DIY edition of "Deals and Steals" -- including an exclusive deal of 50 percent off the Cricut machine -- but the offer is valid today only while supplies last.

Cricut is one of the cutting machines beloved by crafters. It can cut an extensive range of materials from paper stock, cardstock, felt, leather, chipboard and more -- and it syncs with your phone or computer so you can access their pre-designed crafts or create your own.

Cricut crafter Lauren Duletzke showed "Good Morning America" how to make some of their favorite holiday crafts to make the season more joyful.

Watch the video for step-by-step instructions on how to make their Ho Ho Ho Holiday Card and their Holiday Decal Mug, which makes a great gift!

Ho Ho Ho Holiday Card

ABC News

You can make your own holiday cards in less than 30 minutes using Cricut, Duletzke said.

1. What you'll need:

- Colorful cardstock

- Glitter cardstock

- Glue



2. Follow Cricut's directions

- Download the Cricut app on your tablet, laptop or mobile device.

- From there, you can design and customize your crafts.

- The step-by-step instructions will guide you through the project.

- At the end, make sure to layer and offset your cutouts to get a 3D effect.



3. Address and mail to your loved ones!

And show us what you made by tweeting @GMA!

Holiday Decal Mugs

Play

These holiday-themed mugs make the perfect gift or will just add some fun to your morning cup of coffee.

You can customize your own holiday decals in under 30 minutes.

1. What you’ll need:

- Blank mug

- Vinyl

- Transfer paper



2. Follow Cricut’s directions



- Download the Cricut app on your tablet, laptop or mobile device.

- From there, you can design and customize your crafts.

- The step-by-step instructions will guide you through the project.

- NOTE: To apply the vinyl to the mug, start at the center of the decal since the surface of the mug is curved.



3. Enjoy a hot beverage in your new holiday mug!



Once you apply the decal, your mug is ready to go.

(Make sure to hand wash your mug since most vinyl is not dishwasher safe.)



ABC News

Ready to start your holiday crafts? With Tory Johnson’s one-day-only deal, you can get 50 percent off your Cricut machine. Visit gmadeals.com for details and other great DIY deals!