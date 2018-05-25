There is now a playlist generator that plays music from the year you graduated and 'I Got a Feeling' you'll hear a 'Dynamite' bop

May 25, 2018, 1:41 PM ET
PHOTO: Fergie and will.i.am of the Black Eyed Peas perform on the final night of their tour at Sun Life Stadium, Nov. 23, 2011, in Miami Gardens, Florida.Larry Marano/Getty Images
Fergie and will.i.am of the Black Eyed Peas perform on the final night of their tour at Sun Life Stadium, Nov. 23, 2011, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Relive the memory of when Gwen Stefani taught you how to spell "bananas" by visiting iHeartRadio's playlist generator, GraduationPlaylist.com.

Just drop in your graduation year and the microsite will direct you right to a playlist of top songs for the year that you finished high school or college.

“Hearing a certain song can bring you right back to a moment in time," said Chris Williams, chief product officer for iHeartRadio. "Smiles, tears and those 'What was I thinking?' memories pop in your head and BOOM, you’re right there. Our graduation playlists make it simple to get that nostalgia train going, and for those just graduating, it is a perfect soundtrack to kick off their future!”

PHOTO: iHeartRadio just launched GraduationPlaylist.com, a microsite where users can access a Class Of playlist for every graduation class from 1950 through 2018.iHeartMedia
iHeartRadio just launched GraduationPlaylist.com, a microsite where users can access a "Class Of" playlist for every graduation class from 1950 through 2018.

From Bing Crosby to Cardi B, users can access a playlist of hits for every graduation class dating back to 1950.

Here are some examples:

Class of 2005:

Class of 2010:

Comments