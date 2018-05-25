Relive the memory of when Gwen Stefani taught you how to spell "bananas" by visiting iHeartRadio's playlist generator, GraduationPlaylist.com.

Just drop in your graduation year and the microsite will direct you right to a playlist of top songs for the year that you finished high school or college.

“Hearing a certain song can bring you right back to a moment in time," said Chris Williams, chief product officer for iHeartRadio. "Smiles, tears and those 'What was I thinking?' memories pop in your head and BOOM, you’re right there. Our graduation playlists make it simple to get that nostalgia train going, and for those just graduating, it is a perfect soundtrack to kick off their future!”

iHeartMedia

From Bing Crosby to Cardi B, users can access a playlist of hits for every graduation class dating back to 1950.

Here are some examples:

Class of 2005:



Class of 2010:

