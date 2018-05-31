Rent a nap pod and catch a few zzz's in this new NYC hot spot

Smack dab in the heart of Manhattan, there’s a four-story “oasis” that promises New Yorkers the opportunity to reset, recharge and relax. It’s called "Nap York," and it’s proving that maybe New York isn’t - after all - the city that never sleeps.

ABC News

Nap York opened in February - just a few blocks from the bustling Midtown Manhattan transit hub Penn Station. It offers customers the chance to rent individual napping pods for a predetermined amount of time. And yes, they strictly enforce the single-occupancy rule per napping pod.

Want a quick cat nap? Rent a pod for a half hour. Each half hour in your own pod will cost a cool ten bucks.

Need a place to crash for the night? No worries - you can rent a pod any time of day or night! Nap York is always open.

The four-story zen zone offers more than just a snooze sesh. The first floor offers healthy snacks and drinks, the second is the space reserved for yoga and meditation classes, and the third and fourth floors house the napping pods.

ABC News

The roof deck is a sunny space where customers can crash in hammocks.

ABC News

Staffed with 24/7 security and a custodial staff, Nap York says its customers can rest easy without worrying; the special mattresses and vegan leather mattress covers prevent bed bugs and other bed bummers from ruining a perfect nap. Plus, you don't need to worry about any rowdy youngsters disrupting the sleepy environment. You must be at least 18 to get in.

So it seems like a dream for a yawning local or a tired traveler, right?

But, would you try it?