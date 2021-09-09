Better Business Bureau shares tips to avoid employment scams

The organization said many scammers find targets online.

GMA Teamvia
September 9, 2021, 12:43 PM
2 min read

As more people look for work in the wake of economic difficulties brought on by the pandemic, it's imperative to avoid falling for a problematic or too good to be true employment offer.

In 2020, Americans lost over $62 million in employment scams, based on complaints reported to the FBI.

According to the Better Business Bureau, these scams mainly targeted younger people with two-thirds of victims younger than 45. And many of them reported that they had been applying for a lot of jobs.

Most of the scammers found their targets online and frequently posed as legitimate companies and even conducted bogus interviews online, usually without revealing their faces.

During the interviews, the scammers could collect personal or financial information such as a person's bank account, claiming that it was necessary for their paycheck.

To avoid falling for these scams, the BBB offered the following tips.

Double-check the job offer and call the company or double-check the website.

Make sure their email address lines up with the actual company, versus something generic like Gmail.

Don't click on unknown links from any unknown numbers or emails.

Finally, if you have to pay a person or company in order to start working for them, the BBB said it's probably a scam.

Top Stories

White House outlines new 6-part plan to battle COVID-19 surge

Sep 09, 7:33 AM

Black woman speaks out after police officer attempts to tackle her in park

20 minutes ago

Biden to order federal workers be vaccinated in new strategy to combat delta variant

2 hours ago

Biden ousts Conway, Spicer, other Trump appointees from military academy boards

Sep 08, 6:11 PM

Afghanistan updates: Taliban allowing Americans, other Westerners to leave: Envoy

2 hours ago

Top Stories

White House outlines new 6-part plan to battle COVID-19 surge

Sep 09, 7:33 AM

Biden ousts Conway, Spicer, other Trump appointees from military academy boards

Sep 08, 6:11 PM

David Muir: The 9/11 survivor story that stays with me

Sep 09, 5:06 AM

Sen. Amy Klobuchar reveals breast cancer battle

2 hours ago

'The Longest Shadow': Guantanamo Bay and a new rulebook for a new war

Sep 09, 5:00 AM

Top Stories

White House outlines new 6-part plan to battle COVID-19 surge

Sep 09, 7:33 AM

Biden ousts Conway, Spicer, other Trump appointees from military academy boards

Sep 08, 6:11 PM

David Muir: The 9/11 survivor story that stays with me

Sep 09, 5:06 AM

US Navy helicopter was vibrating before crash that killed 5

Sep 08, 11:17 AM

Sen. Amy Klobuchar reveals breast cancer battle

2 hours ago

Top Stories

White House outlines new 6-part plan to battle COVID-19 surge

Sep 09, 7:33 AM

Biden ousts Conway, Spicer, other Trump appointees from military academy boards

Sep 08, 6:11 PM

State to remove 12-ton Robert E. Lee statue

Sep 07, 7:04 AM

David Muir: The 9/11 survivor story that stays with me

Sep 09, 5:06 AM

Idaho patients in hospital halls amid COVID rationed care

Sep 08, 11:40 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events