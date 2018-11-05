Why it Matters: Jamia Wilson says 'people fought and died for your right' to vote

This election season, "Good Morning America" asked Americans to tell us "Why It Matters." We wanted to know what issues are inspiring people to head to the polls and participate in the democratic process for this year's midterms.

American writer and feminist activist Jamia Wilson says that equal rights is driving her to vote this election.

“ ” My vote is my voice.

Wilson is the executive director and publisher of the Feminist Press at the City University of New York.

"I think about the fact that we don't have an equal rights amendment, which means that I as a woman am not equally protected under the Constitution," Wilson said. "So all of the other laws are impacted by that and also our culture and how women are regarded within it."

The issue: Equal Rights

"Equality matters most to me, gender equality and racial equality," Wilson said. "I am very very very inspired to vote to make sure that our democracy is protected and that all of the people in this country are protected by the Constitution equally."

'People fought and died for your right' to vote

"It is important to vote because people fought and died for your right to do it," Wilson said.

Wilson said people in her family risked their lives for our right to vote.

"That is why I will always participate, because my vote is my voice," Wilson said.